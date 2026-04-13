Iga Swiatek has been accused of “not being there” when Poland need her in the Billie Jean King Cup after they suffered a heavy defeat to Ukraine in the qualifying round.

Poland had home advantage as the rubber took place on the clay at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, but they were without their two top players as world No 4 and six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek and Magdalena Frech were absent.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Swiatek made herself unavailable for selection as she decided she needed more time on the practice courts ahead of the start of the clay-court season.

“This is not an easy decision for me, as playing in Poland has always held and holds special significance for me and I know that many of you were looking forward to seeing me on the court,” the 24-year-old said in a statement.

“Recent times have been demanding for me, both in terms of sports and the changes happening around me. I feel that I need a moment to pause, organize certain things and focus on calm, quality work. I hope you understand.”

Swiatek spent the week in Mallorca training at the Rafa Nadal Academy under the watchful of her new coach Francisco Roig with the great Rafael Nadal also on hand to help with the coaching.

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Poland went on to lose 4-0 as Marta Kostyuk beat Magda Linette, Elina Svitolina defeated Katarzyna Kawa, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok overcame Maja Chwalińska and Martyna Kubka before the route was completed when Oleksandra Oliynykova overcame Linda Klimovicova.

Former Poland player and Polsatsport commentator Dawid Olejniczak was unimpressed by the 24-year-old’s decision as he said in an interview: “It could have been different. Especially if Iga had been there. Although it would have been better if Magda [Magdalena Frech] had been there too.

“It’s a shame it turned out this way. In November, when we were playing in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs, Swiatek arrived, even though we could have managed without her. And when we need her, she’s not there.

“And we’re not the [United] States or the Czech Republic, able to cope without our biggest star.”

Swiatek has already switched focus to her first tournament on clay as she will be in action at the Stuttgart Open this week where she was due to face either Frech or Laura Siegemund in the second round, but Frech has since withdrawn from the WTA 500 event due to injury.