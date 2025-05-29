Left to right: Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro

Taylor Fritz remains the highest-seeded player to lose so far in the 2025 French Open while that “honour” goes to Emma Navarro in the women’s draw.

The fourth-seeded Fritz is one of 12 men’s seeds to have fallen in the opening few days of the clay-court Grand Slam with a few more second-round matches still to be completed.

Men’s seeds to lose in first round

American Fritz was the biggest casualty on the second day at Roland Garros as he was stunned by Daniel Altmaier on day one at the 2025 French Open.

Eleventh seed Daniil Medvedev was next to go as he was upset by Cameron Norrie while 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired with a thigh injury after the third set against Ethan Quinn.

The 21st-seeded Tomas Machac was another to quit midway during his match against Quentin Halys due to injury.

Others to lose in first round

Brandon Nakashima (28) against Mariano Navone

Felix Auger-Aliassime (29) against Matteo Arnaldi

Hubert Hurkacz (30) against Joao Fonseca

Alex Michelsen (32) against Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Men’s seeds to lose in second round

Two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud is so far the highest seed to lose in the second round as he lost in four sets against Nuno Borges.

Not long after Ruud’s exit, another former French Open runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas, also lost in the second round of the tournament as he was upset by qualifier Matteo Gigante.

Alex de Minaur became the third top-10 seed to lose as he lost in five sets against Alexander Bublik on day five while 19th seed Jakub Mensik lost against Henrique Rocha and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (26) was beaten by Jiri Lehecka.

The big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is also out after going down Damir Dzumhur.

Women’s seeds to lose in first round

Ninth seed Navarro was humbled by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her opener as she won only one game with the Spaniard winning 6-0, 6-1.

The 14th-seeded Karolína Muchova, who finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2023, also fell in the first round as she lost against Alycia Parks.

Others to lose in first round

Beatriz Haddad Maia (23) against Hailey Baptiste

Elise Mertens (24) against Lois Boisson

Marta Kostyuk (26) against Sara Bejlek

Leylah Fernandez (27) against Olga Danilovic

Peyton Stearns (28) against Eva Lys

Linda Noskova (29) against Anastasia Potapova

Anna Kalinskaya (30) against Marie Bouzkova

Women’s seeds to lose in second round

Eleventh seed Diana Shnaider is yet to hit straps so far in 2025 and she was beaten by Dayana Yastremska in the round of 64 while 18th seed Donna Vekić followed her out with a three-set loss to Bernarda Pera.