The 2026 French Open women’s entry list has been set and there have been no big-name withdrawals to date with the top 32 players in the WTA Rankings all set to compete.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed with reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina headlining the bottom half of the draw while four-time champion Iga Swiatek is seeded third with reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff fourth.

Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Elina Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova complete the top 10 while 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini is down in 13th and newly-crowned Madrid Open champion Marta Kostyuk has her highest-ever Grand Slam seeding as she sits 15th.

This year’s tournament will feature four players who have won the title with Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Swiatek (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), Barbora Krecjikova (2021) and Gauff (2025) the players who have lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen (Suzanne Lenglen Cup).

There are 10 Grand Slam winners in the main draw and they are Sabalenka, Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Ostapenko, Emma Raducanu, Krecjikova and Sofia Kenin.

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The eight wildcards have already been confirmed, with six of the players from France with 20-year-old Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah – who won her maiden WTA Tour title at the SP Open in Brazil last September – among them.

Other rising stars who will feature include Alex Eala with the Filipino set for her second appearance in Roland Garros. Last year she became the first woman from the Philippines to qualify for the main draw of a major before losing in the first round.

In terms of teenagers, Andreeva (19), Mboko (19) are among the seeded players Iva Jovic (18) with Tereza Valentova (19), Lilli Tagger (18), Emersone Jones (17), Akasha Urhobo (19) and Ksenia Efremova (17) also in the main draw.

Sixteen names still have to be added to the main draw, but they will only be confirmed after the qualifying tournament.

The four players who have pulled out are Varvara Gracheva, Sonay Kartal, Veronika Kudermetova and Marketa Vondrousva.

Ranking Points

As per usual, players will have to defend the points they earned from the 2025 French Open as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week cumulative system to determine the rankings. It means players drop points from last year at the start of the tournament and then earn points again for every round win.

Example: Coco Gauff won the title in 2025 so she will drop 2,000 points, but will then earn points after every win, but will only regain the full 2,000 points if she wins the title again.

Full Breakdown

First round: 10

Second round: 70

Third round: 130

Round of 16: 240

Quarter-finalists: 430

Semi-finalists: 780

Finalist: 1300

Champion: 2000

Prize Money

Last year Gauff earned €2,550,000 for winning the French Open while Sabalenka went home with €1,275,000 for her run to the final, but there will once again be an increase in the prize money with the champion’s cheque rising by 9.8%.

In total, the prize pool for the 2026 French Open is €61,723,000, a 9.53% increase from 2025.

Full Breakdown

First round: €87,000 ($101,670)

Second round: €130,000 ($151,921)

Third round: €187,000 ($218,532)

Round of 16: €285,000 ($333,057)

Quarter-finalists: €470,000 ($549,251)

Semi-finalists: €750,000 ($876,465)

Finalist: €1,400,000 ($1,636,068)

Champion: €2,800,000 ($3,272,137)