Alexander Zverev matches Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic achievement after latest Roland Garros win

Alexander Zverev continued his progress at Roland Garros by defeating Jesper de Jong in straight sets to confirm his place in the quarter-finals.

The German is one of the clear favourites to win the Grand Slam after the exits of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner and a victory in Paris would mark his first Grand Slam victory.

He showed no signs of the pressure getting to him against the de Jong, who was enjoying a dream tournament after entering as a lucky loser.

Zverev won the match 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 to set up a mouth-watering tie with Rafael Jodar in the quarter-finals and he has joined the ‘big three’ by reaching the last eight yet again.

More Alexander Zverev news

John McEnroe warns Alexander Zverev what might happen if he doesn’t win the French Open

Alexander Zverev reacts to Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s early exits at Roland Garros

The German’s appearance in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros will be his sixth in a row, which is a record that only Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have managed in tennis history.

Speaking on-court after the match, Zverev said: “In the beginning it was a bit difficult. I didn’t start of strong and he started off really fast and really well. Once I found my rhythm I felt very comfortable on the court and that’s the most important thing for me.

“I feel like my game is there and now it’s about showing it on the match courts. I prefer when it’s hot to be honest. I like heat. I feel like my ball is a lot faster. Everything is a lot faster through the air. My opponent struggles a little bit more, so that’s always nice.

“I spent a lot of time in Florida so I’m used to the heat. I’m used to these hot conditions. We have to make the best of it. This is Paris. This is like Germany, it can change within one day! I’m used to that as well, so I hope I can continue showing good tennis.”

With Jodar to come next, Zverev previewed his match with the talented Spanish teenager.

“He’s a very young player, incredibly talented,” said Zverev of Jodar before their meeting in the last eight. “He’s come on the scene this clay court season from being ranked outside the top 100 to ranked top 20 in two months.

“He’s playing incredible tennis, it’s going to be a difficult challenge, but I have to trust myself. I’ll be ready for it. As everyone knows, I love to play on Philippe-Chatrier in front of a full crowd.

“I feel like the French crowd is always very energetic, very passionate, and I really enjoy being here. I hope in two days time I’ll enjoy it as much as today!”

Zverev and Jodar are the first two male players to confirm their place in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros. Jodar defeated compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets to reach the last eight.