Andy Roddick says the first thing he would do with Jakub Mensik if he became his coach

Jakub Mensik has long been filed as ‘one to watch’ in tennis, but Roland Garros has certainly been the breakout moment for the Czech star.

Mensik might have already won a Masters title, at the 2025 Miami Open, but he’s often forgotten by fans when it comes to touting the next big thing in the sport, with the hype moving on to the likes of Rafael Jodar and Joao Fonseca instead.

That is, until, this year’s Roland Garros. Mensik has been utterly superb in Paris, fighting both his opponents and his body to reach the semi-finals of the event.

The 20-year-old has beaten Titouan Droguet, Mariano Navone, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Joao Fonseca to reach the first Grand Slam semi-final of his career.

Against Fonseca, in particular, he was imperious. His monstrous serve was combined with excellent movement to dispatch the star who had already knocked out Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

Mensik now has two days off before he plays Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals and Andy Roddick has advised the Czech star what he should do with his time off.

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“One last thing on Mensik, he has two days off. If I’m his coach, I don’t even think you’re going to the courts tomorrow unless it’s for treatment,” said the American on Served.

“He doesn’t need to hit more tennis balls. Yeah. I think you get on the bike early, like when you wake up and you go as slow as you want, as soon as that sweat breaks. [You’re done].

“I think you do body work early,” continued Roddick. “I think you do body work early evening as well. I think you spend all day eight hours.”

Mensik and Zverev have played just one previous match on the ATP Tour and it came as recently as last month.

Zverev and Mensik met in the round of 16 stage of the Madrid Open and they played out a tight three-set contest on the Spanish clay.

The German was able to come through to confirm his place in the quarter-finals of the Masters event, which will give him confidence ahead of their Grand Slam meeting.

Mensik provided a worrying fitness update after his match with Fonseca, but if he can find the form he showcased against the Brazilian, then it could be a mightily close contest on Philippe-Chatrier.

His huge serve could be pivotal in causing an upset against the overwhelming favourite to lift the title, and the pressure will all be on Zverev.

The pair’s match is set to take place on 5th June, with the order of play yet to be confirmed by the Roland Garros organisers.