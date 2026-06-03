Aryna Sabalenka shock Roland Garros defeat brings an end to five-year Grand Slam streak

Aryna Sabalenka’s capitulation at the hands of Diana Shnaider continued Roland Garros’ incredible series of shocks at this year’s Grand Slam.

Sabalenka was 6-3, 4-1 up against the Russian star, but she was to able to close the game out. A run of 10 games in a row for Shnaider ensured the Russian star bagelled the World No. 1 in the deciding to set to pick up a landmark victory.

Shnaider will play qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the semi-finals, while Sabalenka will exit a Grand Slam at her earliest stage for two years, since Roland Garros in 2024.

Sabalekenka’s exit at the hands of Shnaider means there will be a brand-new Grand Slam champion in the women’s draw at Roland Garros, as well as the men’s.

More Roland Garros news

Andy Roddick says the first thing he would do with Jakub Mensik if he became his coach

Former world No 1 praises Jakub Mensik’s tennis IQ as he tells Czech what ‘he has to do’ against Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s early exits ensured there would be a new champion at Roland Garros, with any one of Alexander Zverev, Jakub Mensik, Flavio Cobolli, Matteo Arnaldi, Matteo Berrettini, and Felix Auger-Aliasisme looking to lift the title.

The women’s draw is particularly light on the WTA’s biggest stars, with Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider, Chwalinska, and Marta Kostyuk left in the competition.

Andreeva is the highest ranked player left in the competition and she still sits outside the top five of the rankings, even despite her form at Roland Garros.

The last time there was two brand-new Grand Slam champions at a major event was at the 2021 US Open, when Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu lifted the titles, so a five-year streak will come to an end no matter who lifts the trophies at this year’s event.

As for Sabalenka, she has a real problem forming at major events.

The World No. 1 is comfortably the most consistent player on the WTA Tour, but she has won just one major tournament in her last six attempts.

For someone of the quality and consistency of Sabalenka, that is simply not good enough. Particularly when the rest of the WTA Tour have struggled to truly stamp their authority at the very top of the game.

Aryna Sabalenka’s record at her last six Grand Slams

2025 Australian Open – F

2025 Roland-Garros – F

2025 Wimbledon – SF

2025 US Open – W

2026 Australian Open – F

2026 Roland-Garros – QF

Coco Gauff is dealing with serving issues, Iga Swiatek is in a run of poor form, and Elena Rybakina, while brilliant at times, is frustratingly inconsistent.

If Sabalenka could capitalise on the form of the players around her, she could have been up to double figures at Grand Slams by now.