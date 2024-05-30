Carlos Alcaraz given a warning after ‘distracted’ performance as Spaniard makes ‘scared’ confession

Carlos Alcaraz has been told “he will need to up his level” after “he got himself in a spot of bother” during his second-round match at the French Open while the two-time Grand Slam winner admitted he had concerns over his forearms during the encounter.

After cruising to a three-set win over JJ Wolf in the first round, Alcaraz produced an erratic display against qualifier Jesper De Jong on Wednesday as he lost his first service game of the match, dropped the third set and was also broke twice in the fourth set.

The third seed still came away with a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory against the Dutchman and will meet either Sebastian Korda or Kwon Soon-woo in the third round.

Former British No 1 Tim Henman says although Alcaraz will be pleased to get through, there is a still a lot of work to do.

“I think we can come at this match from so many different angles,” he told Eurosport.

“We often say it’s great when you can still win when you’re not playing your best, but for me there’s still a few question marks which will probably be answered further down the road.

“Probably around his arm, how is he really feeling, and his attitude and concentration. I just felt like he was a little bit distracted.

“I think in normal circumstances when he’s 100% fit, healthy, he’s played matches, he runs away with that in three straight sets. He definitely got himself in a spot of bother in the third set.

“I think De Jong deserves a lot of credit because he was loving his opportunity out there playing on Philippe-Chatrier. He’s come through qualifying and had a good win against [Jack] Draper in the opening round. Alcaraz will be pleased to get through that. For sure, he’ll need to up his level if he’s going to progress.”

Showtime The world No.3 marches on. Watch the highlights from Carlos Alcaraz’s thrilling win against De Jong here #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pdqSpbkHco — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2024

Alcaraz himself admitted that he had many ups and downs during the match, but the important part was to win the match.

“It has been a match with many ups and downs on a mental level on my part. I played a very bad third set and in the fourth set I struggled. The games with my serve have not gone in the best possible way,” he told Spanish media.

Having missed the Italian Open due to his forearm injury, Alcaraz now has two matches under his belt after recovering, but it appears he still has some mental scars when it comes to his arm.

“The arm is fine, I haven’t noticed anything,” he said. “But the humid conditions and the fact that the ball is getting very big scares me about how the arm would react. I attribute the ups and downs to me.”

READ MORE: The 7 Spanish men to win French Open: Can Carlos Alcaraz become No 8?

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE across Eurosport and discovery+