Roland Garros labelled a ‘disaster’ after what happened between Casper Ruud and Joao Fonseca

Roland Garros’ lack of Electriconic Line Calling has come under fire from Brad Gilbert, who has slammed the Grand Slam after the controversy during Casper Ruud vs Joao Fonseca.

Ruud was on the wrong side of the lack of technology, after an incorrect call cost him the chance to level up the match in the second set against the Brazilian.

Fonseca won the set instead and proceeded to knock the Norwegian out of the event by three sets to one, so it was an extremely tough pill to swallow for Ruud’s fans.

While other clay court events have Electronic Line Calling, Roland Garros has refrained and still continued to use the old method of line judges.

Gilbert is stunned by lack of technology at Roland Garros and immediately took to social media to share his complaints about the Fonseca vs Ruud match.

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On X, Coco Gauff’s former coach wrote: “Surprised we haven’t more bad calls, but unfortunately [it] will happen again. Huge mistake not having electronic line calling like every other tournament.

“First is the interpretation of the call: that one umpire or player can say out from same mark. Also, so often at end of long set, [they] don’t have the right mark, which is completely a disaster.”

While the rest of the tennis world is outrage on behalf of Ruud, the Norwegian has been typically magnanimous about his controversial exit from his favourite Grand Slam.

Ruud sent a message to Joao Fonseca straight after the match and he was very understanding during his post-match press conference at Roland Garros.

Now, he’s taken to Instagram less than 24 hours after his brutal defeat on Philippe-Chatrier.

“Thank you, Paris, for your incredible support,” he wrote in a departing post from Paris. “We heal our wounds and move forward. See you back on court soon!”

Next up for Ruud is the grass court season, a time of the year which has often been his least favourite. The star has only ever reached the second round of the event, having exited at that stage of the Grand Slam in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

At last year’s event, he withdrew due to a lingering knee injury. He will very likely arrive at the event still inside the top 20 of the ATP Tour rankings.

He currently sits at World No. 14 after his exploits at Roland Garros, but he will have to turn around his grass court form if he wants to crack into the top 10 again.

Ruud is yet to confirm if he will play any smaller events on the grass before Wimbledon, although he very rarely has previously in his career.