The Roland Garros draw has been made and some players have been given an easier run through to French Grand Slam than others.

Emma Raducanu and Alexandra Eala have not enjoyed a stellar time on the European clay court swing so far, so they will be hoping their fortunes will change on the biggest stage.

Both players are unseeded for the event, so they were placed in the hands of lady luck as the draw for both the men and women’s draw was made.

Raducanu, who has suffered through some absolutely horrendous Grand Slam draws over the past year, has come out in far better shape than Eala.

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The British star has avoided a seeded player in the first round as she will play World No. 67 Solana Sierra for a place in the second round.

Raducanu could play out-of-form Jasmine Paolini in round two. The Italian has won just two matches on clay so far this season, Raducanu will have more than a chance of producing a scalp on the seeded player.

The British star will play in the same section as Elena Rybakina, but she will not have to play the World No. 2 until the fourth round of Roland Garros.

If Raducanu reaches the fourth round of Roland Garros anyway, that can be considered a major success considering her form and health issues.

For a non-seeded player, Raducanu can count herself very lucky for the draw she has received this year, although many of her fans will say she’s deserved it.

In Grand Slam events across the 2025 season, she has been knocked out in the early rounds by Iga Swiatek, Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Eala, meanwhile, is set for a very tough time on the French clay after receving an absolute stinker of a draw.

She will play a very tricky first round match against Iva Jovic and that’s not the only tough test she could face at the Grand Slam. If she comes through her match with Jovic, she will play either Emma Navarro or Janice Tjen in the second round.

She’s also been draw in the same section as Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, and Cristina Bucsa in what is arguably the toughest draw any WTA Tour star has received at Roland Garros this year.

Eala is yet to win a match at the French Open and, with her draw, it would be a major surprise if she bucks that trend at the 2026 event.

Alexandra Eala’s tough draw at 2026 Roland Garros

R1: Iva Jovic

R2: Emma Navarro or Janice Tjen

R3: Naomi Osaka or Donna Vekic

R4: Aryna Sabalenka Cristina Bucsa

QF: Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, or Victoria Mboko

SF: Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, or Ekaterina Alexandrova

F: Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva, Karolina Muchova, or Jasmine Paolini