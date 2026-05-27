Three top-10 players in the men’s draw and one top-10 star in the women’s section have lost in the first round of the 2026 French Open as a total of 15 seeded players fell at the first hurdle at Roland Garros.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry was the first seed to fall on the men’s side as the 23rd-seeded Argentine lost his opening clash 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 against Nuno Borges on day one in Paris with the match taking place on Sunday afternoon.

However, the biggest casualty on the opening day was the seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz as the American was beaten 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (9-11), 6-1 by compatriot Nishesh Basavareddy.

After the match, Fritz explained that this fellow American “cooked me” in one particular area, saying: “Typically when someone is drop shotting me too much, I kind of just tell myself, ‘okay, I need to hit the ball deeper.’ He was hitting insane drop shots, like, off balls that were landing on the baseline.

“He really cooked me with the drop shots today. I was very impressed with his feel.”

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The 21st-seeded Clara Tauson – who has struggled with a back injury in recent months – also fell on the opening day as Daria Snigur defeated the Dane 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Tauson has not won a match since the beginning of March.

Day 2

Jiri Lehecka exited early on Monday as the 12th seed was upset 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 by Pablo Carreno Busta, but he was the only men’s seed to fall on the day.

Several women’s seeded players were eliminated as 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Camila Osorio, 20th seed Liudmila Samsonova lost 6-4, 6-4 against Jil Teichmann, 24th seed Leylah Fernandez went down 6-4, 6-4 against Alycia Parks and 31st seed Cristina Bucsa was upset by qualifier Susan Bandecchi with the Swiss winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Day 3

The first-round action concluded on Monday at Roland Garros and another two top-10 men’s players and one women’s player exited.

The 29th-seeded Tallon Griekspoor was among the first in action on day three, and by the afternoon, he was already on his way home as he was beaten 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6 by Matteo Arnaldi.

But the biggest shock of the day came later as fifth-seed Daniil Medvedev was stunned by wildcard Adam Walton with the Australian winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Medvedev was clearly frustrated at times, and even his wife, Daria Medvedeva, told him: “It’s hot for everybody. Everybody is suffering. You need to behave!”

Corentin Moutet was seeded 29th and he was beaten 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 by Vit Kopriva while 20th seed Cameron Norrie retired due to injury while 7-6 (9-7), 2-0 behind to Daniel Vallejo.

Not long after ninth seed Alexander Bublik joined the list as German Jan-Lennard Struff defeated him 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-5.

Bublik’s exit meant that for the first time since 2007, three top-10 men’s seeds have been eliminated in the first round at Roland Garros.

The highest-seeded in the women’s draw to fall was Jessica Pegula as the fifth seed suffered a 6-1, 3-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Kimberly Birrell from Australia.

“When I saw the draw and saw I was playing Jessie, I knew it would be really tough,” Birrell said after her win. “I really admire her as a player and person. I tried to take it one point at a time. I thought she played so well in the first set. My goal was to just win one game and slowly gain some confidence.

“So happy I was able to play probably the best match I’ve played on clay, and able to play during a Grand Slam, especially here, it’s really, really special.”

Eliminated Men’s Seeds

6. Daniil Medvedev

7. Taylor Fritz

9. Alexander Bublik

12. Jiri Lehecka

17. Arthur Fils (withdrew before start of tournament)

20. Cameron Norrie

23. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

29. Tallon Griekspoor

30. Corentin Moutet

Eliminated Women’s Seeds

5. Jessica Pegula

12. Linda Noskova

14. Ekaterina Alexandrova

20. Liudmila Samsonova

21. Clara Tauson

24. Leylah Fernandez

31. Cristina Bucsa