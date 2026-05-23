Frenchman Arthur Fils has the hope of a whole nation on his shoulders ahead of the 2026 French Open, but he has given French fans a scare ahead of the tournament.

Having missed the three most recent Grand Slams due to a serious back injury, Fils slowly nursed his way back in February before hitting form in March as he reached the quarter-final of the Indian Wells Open and semi-final at the Miami Open.

The 21-year-old carried that form over to the clay-court swing as he won the Barcelona Open, beating Andrey Rublev in the final, before losing in the semi-final of the Madrid Open against world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

He surged back into the top 20 of the ATP Rankings on the back of those results with many believing he could challenge the big names at the Grand Slams.

But there were once again concerns over his fitness after he lasted only four games at the Italian Open as he retired while 0-4 against qualifier Andrea Pellegrino.

Fils later admitted to L’Equipe that he felt pain in his hip, adding, “I just shouldn’t have taken any risks before Roland Garros. There’s no other information I can give you.”

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Although scans have given him the all-clear ahead of his home Grand Slam, questions have been raised about his participation as he withdrew from Gael Monfils’ farewell exhibition event and he also didn’t appear before the media on Friday and the main practice schedule.

Some feared he could join defending champion and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz on the withdrawal list.

Roland Garros Tournament Director Amelie Mauresmo was asked about the world No 17 and said: “If he feels that need [to protect himself], then he should listen to himself.

“He’s trying things out, he’s doing things. There are obviously high expectations, but I don’t get the impression that it’s [the pressure is] really bothering him.”

Fils, though, finally made an appearance on the practice courts later in the day, but it was behind closed doors at Stade Jean-Bouin with L’Equipe posting on X: “Arthur Fils is training well at Jean-Bouin. No visible discomfort for the moment.”

And there was another positive update later on Friday as he is scheduled to practice with Monfils on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Fils will face former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round on Monday with the match likely to take place on either Court Philippe-Chatrier or Court Suzanne-Lenglen.