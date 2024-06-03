Carlos Alcaraz triumphs, Jannik Sinner replaces Novak Djokovic as No 1, Iga Swiatek prevails among our French Open week 2 predictions

French Open action is hotting up nicely after a busy opening week of action at Roland Garros.

Defending champions have overcome huge scares, some big seeds have tumbled out, and some highly-anticipated match-ups still look set to take place.

With week 2 of action now underway, here are our bold French Open predictions for the next seven days.

Alcaraz defies injury odds to triumph

Doubts circled over Carlos Alcaraz heading into Roland Garros, after an injury-disrupted build-up.

But, after a slow round two performance, the world No 3 comfortably saw off two seeded opponents – Sebastian Korda and Felix Auger-Aliassime – to reach the last eight, and has rounded into form nicely.

The Spaniard loves the clay and though he has a tough test next against Stefanos Tsitsipas, he should be able to extend his dominance over the Greek based on his Paris performances.

Then, wins over Jannik Sinner in the last four, and likely Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev in the final, look likely.

Swiatek to prevail after surviving scare

Iga Swiatek was one point away from an early exit against Naomi Osaka, but now it looks nearly impossible to stop her.

After surviving Osaka, the three-time champion dropped just six games against Marie Bouzkova and then dropped just 10 (TEN) points as she double-bagelled Anastasia Potapova.

The Pole should not drop another set on her way to the final and if conditions favour her, she is an overwhelming favourite to triumph.

Grand Slam title No 5 looks likely for the 23-year-old.

Sinner to usurp Djokovic

Sinner may not win the title, but he should do enough to take the world No 1 ranking off Djokovic by the end of the tournament.

With the Serbian having to defend 2000 points after his victory 12 months ago, the pressure is on him as he will likely need the final to have any chance to stay at the top of the ATP Rankings.

And with the Italian set to make more ground in the last eight, where he is the favourite against Grigor Dimitrov, he is primed to jump to the top of the sport.

Sabalenka’s Slam form continues

The most consistent Slam performer on the WTA, Aryna Sabalenka has reached at least the last four at her last six majors – consistency she hasn’t always found at WTA level.

And the world No 2 – and two-time Australian Open winner – is back at her very best at Roland Garros, playing ominous tennis as she looks to beat last year’s semi-final run in Paris.

All eyes are on a potential semi-final showdown against Elena Rybakina, who is also yet to drop a set at the French Open this season.

But the Belarusian is a more reliable Slam performer and, after edging their marathon Madrid clash, should be reaching the final from the bottom half.