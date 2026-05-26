Gael Monfils waved goodbye to fans at Roland Garros Monday as he lost his final match at the clay-court Grand Slam and during his farewell ceremony, he paid an emotional tribute to his wife Elina Svitolina.

Twenty-one years after he made his French Open debut as an 18-year-old, the final curtain came down for Monfils in Paris as he went down 2-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 0-6 in the first round against fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the late match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Having announced last year that the 2025 season was going to be his farewell campaign, there was always going to be a ceremony for one of tennis’ great entertainers after he played his last match.

“It’s a mixed feeling between happiness, sadness, and it’s a lot of feelings, a lot of emotion,” Monfils said. “It’s very hard to describe. Somehow I don’t want to dig too deep yet, but it’s not easy.”

The 39-year-old – who peaked at No 6 in the rankings – was joined on the court by former players Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and his compatriots each shared some kind words.

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Speaking in French, Simon said: “Monf, that’s a wrap. It’s the end of the adventure, the end of the road. It’s been an incredible journey for you, for all of us and for everyone who enjoyed watching you play and all the spectators you made so happy.”

Gasquet added: “Mate, I’m so proud to have spent my whole career with you, and I’m especially proud to call you a friend and to share so many memories with you.”

Tsonga stated: “You can be so proud of everything you’ve done. You’ve been outstanding. I think you’ve inspired lots of young people to take up tennis. You have inspired so many people.”

But one of the biggest cheers of the night came when Monfils paid tribute to Svitolina, whom he started dating in 2019 before getting married in 2021.

“Normally you speak French, Elina, so I’m going to thank Elina [in French]. I’d like to thank my wife because without her, I might not be here tonight,” he said.

“We’ve been together for eight years, eight wonderful years. You’ve been there for me, but I’m not talking about Elina Svitolina the tennis player, but Elina the woman, the real woman, my wife who is there for me through thick and thin, who has always known how to support me as a man – not as a tennis player – who has always been there for me when I doubted myself and who has always known how to lift me up, how to encourage me, how to help me, and above all, who gave me the most beautiful gift in the world with our daughter [Skai]. I love you.”