Jannik Sinner is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Roland Garros title, following his dominant streak on the European clay court swing.

The Italian has won the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open back-to-back and many believe him winning Roland Garros this year is a formality.

Sinner will begin his campaign at the French Open against home favourite Clement Tabur, which will be a first time ever match up at the Grand Slam.

The World No. 1 is set to play his first match on Tuesday, 25th May, and he has been given a favourable schedule by the French Grand Slam.

Sinner is set to play the last match on Philippe-Chatrier, with play not set to start until 20:15 at the earliest. With temperatures set to hit 33 degrees in Paris during the day, the Italian will be delighted to have received that spot.

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The Italian has often struggled in intense heats and it has proved to be the World No. 1’s only real weakness in recent years. The star nearly dropped out of the Australian Open agianst Eliot Spizzirri earlier this year in similar temperatures.

Sinner was playing in the day session against Spizzirri and he could not handle the heat at all. Were it not for the heat rule coming into play in Melbourne, he would have likely exited the Grand Slam early.

The same happened at the Shanghai Masters last year, when he was forced to retire in his third round match against Tallon Griekspoor.

Sinner playing at Roland Garros as the sun goes down will give him an extra boost as he prepares to take on a home favourite at the Paris Grand Slam.

The French star is currently ranked World No. 184 in the rankings, but he has received a wild card for his home event. Sinner will be a formidable opponent for Tabur, but a rallying French crowd will surely get behind the Frenchman.

Sinner has been given a favourable draw at Roland Garros, with the Italian’s only real threat before the quarter-final stages coming from Luciano Darderi, who he could play in the fourth round.

Jannik Sinner’s projected route through the French Open

First round: Clement Tabur

Second round: Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Third round: Martin Landaluce

Fourth round: Arthur Rinderknech

Quarter-finals: Ben Shelton

Semi-finals: Daniil Medvedev

Finals: Novak Djokovic

The World No. 1 has also been placed in the same section of the draw as Arthur Rinderknech, Matteo Berrettini, Corentin Moutet, and Martin Landaluce.

He will not have to play a top 10 player until the quarter-finals at the earliest, with a potential last eight meeting with Ben Shelton on the cards.