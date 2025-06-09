Jannik Sinner was asked how he will recover and move on from his heartbreaking 2025 French Open defeat to Carlos Alcaraz and he gave a heartfelt reply as he also explained why his father missed the final at Roland Garros.

The world No 1 looked on course to win his third successive Grand Slam trophy as he dominated the early proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier, opening a two-set to love lead against the defending champion and second seed.

After Alcaraz fought back to win the third set, Sinner regained his rhythm in the fourth and found himself with three match points on the Spaniard’s serve at 5-3, but the 22-year-old somehow managed to save them all.

Sinner then came out to serve for the match and the French Open trophy at 5-4, but Alcaraz refused to buckle and broke the top seed’s serve before going on to win the set as well as the decider via tie-breakers to secure a remarkable 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) win in five hours and 29 minutes.

During the post-match presentation, the Italian admitted that the result hurt and he would struggle to sleep at night.

So how does he get over such a traumatic defeat?

“I mean, my family, the people who knows me, you know, now they are helping me,” the three-time Grand Slam winner admitted. “It’s a giving at times, and sometimes you take something. And now it’s my time to take something from the close people I have.

“They would for sure be happy that I come back home with my family, with everyone. So we are just very simple family, you know.”

His mother Siglinde was in his player’s box for the final, but his father Johann didn’t make the trip to Paris and he revealed why.

Sinner added: “My dad was not here because he was working today. Nothing of our success changes in the family.

“It was nice to see my mom here. And yeah, I guess my dad, he was watching on TV – if he finished work. It’s okay. As I always said before my career started, I never would have thought to find myself in this position. Was not even a dream because it was so far and was not thinking about this.

“Now I find myself here, playing the longest match in history of Roland Garros in a final. It hurts this yes, but in other way you cannot keep going crying, you know… So it happens.”