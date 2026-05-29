Joao Fonseca stunned Novak Djokovic by coming back from two sets down to knock the 24-time Grand Slam champion out of the third round of Roland Garros.

Djokovic started the match incredibly well, but as darkness swept across Philippe-Chatrier, the teenager was able to fight back into the match.

He won the next three sets as fatigue set in for Djokovic and the 19-year-old was absolutely delighted to get over the line against a man he called his ‘idol’.

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Djokovic shared a complaint in his match with Fonseca, but the pair had a heartwarming embrace after his time in the tournament came to an end.

Fonseca was asked if he believed he could win the match when he went two sets down and the Brazilian responded: “I actually didn’t. I just played, I just enjoyed being on court, and what a pleasure it was.

The Brazilian continued to praise Djokovic after becoming just the second teenager in Grand Slam history to knock him out of a major event.

“What an idol we have, it’s a pleasure just stepping on the court against him,” he explained. “It’s my first time stepping on court against him, so just thanking him and, yeah, very happy.

“I was not thinking. I was just trying to hit the ball as fast as I could. I mean, Djokovic just doesn’t miss. We still think he’s 20! I think at the end of the match, I think he was more fit than me. It’s crazy!

“When the day was getting darker, it felt much slower. For me it was much better because I could produce more power for sure. And in the beginning I was struggling a little bit with the heat. I touched the ball and it goes. I was not feeling very good and after I felt better.

Fonseca hit three aces in a row to save break point and pick up the match, and Alex Corretja asked him how he mustered the power in his legs to produce three winners in a row.

“I guess I just believed I could do aces,” said the Brazilian teenager. “I felt like John Isner!,” he joked, much to the delight of the Brazilian-heavy crowd on Philippe-Chatrier. “I never did that before and I was super happy I could finish like this.”

Fonseca will now await the winner of Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud in the fourth round, which will be decided on Suzanne-Lenglen, as the Grand Slam draw continues to blow wide open.

Seven of the top 10 have now been eliminated from Roland Garros, with only Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Flavio Cobolli left from the elite seeds.