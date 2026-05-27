Laura Robson reveals how she turned Tim Henman into a TikTok star and admits to TV nerves

Former British No 1 Tim Henman is one of the more unlikely stars of TikTok, but the former British No 1 has been turned into a social media star by his one air presenting colleague, Laura Robson.

Robson is presenting the coverage as part of TNT Sports and HBO Max‘s comprehensive coverage of this year’s French Open, with Henman offering analysis and talking points as the action unfolds at Roland Garros.

Amid the serious business on screen, Robson has succeeded in getting Henman and some of the biggest names in tennis to take part in TikTok viral clips that created a stir.

Henman admits he is not a big fan of social media, but Robson has revealed how she has got the four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist to take part in her online antics.

“I usually will text his daughters with what idea I’m thinking, and Rosie, his oldest, tells me whether it’s too cringe or if it’s not cringe enough!” Robson told Tennis365 in an exclusive interview.

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“If she thinks he can pull it off, and then off we go.

“I had no idea that people were gonna like it so much. But yeah, that’s like the first thing that people say to me sometimes now is when is the next TimTok?

“I was at the Madrid Open on my own and people were disappointed because they wanted more Tim.”

Former British No 1 Robson has made the move from the analyst chair to presenting on TNT Sports and she admits the challenge of fronting a show is much more demanding.

“It’s fun presenting, but it was a bit nerve wracking on the first day,” she reflected.

“We have such a great team and with the American TNT Sports studio next door, we had fun with them crossing over and coming onto our show.

“We have such amazing guests that I barely have anything to do. I just line it up with a few questions and let them go.”

Robson was one of the shining stars of TNT Sports coverage last year and she has been doing a stellar job again in the first week of this year’s Roland Garros.

It won’t be long before she slides into another roll, as she will be Tournament Director once again for the WTA 500 tournament at the Queen’s Club next month.

“What I enjoy the most on the Tournament Director’s side is the attention to detail,” she added.

“Everyone has their own style of doing it, but as a former player you kind of know what the players want.

“In a way, because I’m still part of the tour all year around, I find it easier to communicate with them around the schedule, facilities and literally everything they need when they are there.

“It’s all little things, like if a player finishes a match late, making sure they have the right nutrition and recovery available so they are ready to come back the next day and compete.

“At WTA 500 level, we’re always pushing for more to make sure the players can compare it to those WTA 1000 events through the season.”

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