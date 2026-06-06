Mirra Andreeva reacted to her maiden Grand Slam triumph by stating that is a ‘big dream’ to win the French Open at just 19 years old.

The Russian bulldozed her way through the draw in Paris, dropping just one set en route to the title.

In the championship match, Andreeva defeated surprise finalist Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

She is the first Russian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Maria Sharapova triumphed at Roland Garros in 2014.

“First of all, congratulations to Maja for these amazing three weeks. Coming through qualifying, winning so many matches and beating so many great players,” she began during the trophy ceremony.

“Congratulations to your team as well. You guys have done an amazing job. You’re a very tricky opponent and I wouldn’t want to play you one more time.

“I wish you the best of luck for the rest of the season and I hope we can play many more finals in the future.

“Thanks to the FFT [French Tennis Federation], Amelie [Mauresmo], and Mary [Pierce]. I don’t know if I should say thank you, Mary, because you beat my coach [Conchita Martinez] once – but I’m joking, of course.

“Thank you for making this tournament so cozy, comfortable and special for me personally.

“I’ve been watching Roland-Garros on TV since I was very young, so it has always been a big dream of mine to win this tournament. Honestly, I still can’t believe that I’m holding this trophy right now, so thank you for putting on such an amazing event.”

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Andreeva also became the first player born in 2005 or later – male or female – to win a Grand Slam singles title. She joins Coco Gauff, who won the 2023 US Open, as a teenage Grand Slam champion this decade.

“Thanks to my team. I know I can be a tough cookie sometimes and probably not the easiest person to deal with on certain days,” she continued.

“Thank you for always pushing me to my limits and making me work even when I don’t want to. A special thank you to Conchita for sharing her experience and giving me so much advice.

“I’m not going to thank every single one of you individually because I think that might take too long, but thank you to everyone on my team for supporting me.

“I also want to thank my parents, who have always supported me and believed in me. My dad is watching on TV right now, so thank you for always being there for me and supporting me no matter what.”

Andreeva also reserved special praise for her psychologist, Alexis.

“I have to say a special thank you to my psychologist, Alexis. You’re watching from somewhere in Florida.

“Thank you for all the advice you’ve given me over the last year and a half and for helping me become a better person and player. I’ve tried to use everything you’ve taught me and I would say it worked out pretty well, so thank you.”

Despite the defeat, Chwalinska became the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final since Emma Raducanu’s memorable run to the 2021 US Open title.

The pair traded early breaks in the opening set as they adjusted to both the occasion and the challenging windy conditions. However, Andreeva soon found her rhythm and reeled off 10 of the final 12 games to secure a convincing victory.

With the title, Andreeva collected 1570 ranking points and currently sits at world No 6, just one place below her career-high ranking.

Meanwhile, Chwalinska climbs to a career-high world No 21 after earning approximately 1300 ranking points for her remarkable fortnight in Paris.