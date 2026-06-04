Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run at Roland Garros continued with a dominant victory over Marta Kostyuk in the Grand Slam semi-final.

The Russian star is enjoying her best-ever run at a Grand Slam and she will now await the winner of Diana Shnaider or Maja Chwalińska in Paris.

Andreeva produced a special performance to defeat Kostyuk by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-3 to confirm her place in the first Grand Slam final of her career.

The conditions have been tough at Roland Garros in the last few days, with blustery winds striking Philippe-Chatrier for the quarters and semis.

Sabalenka was unhappy the roof wasn’t closed for her Roland Garros match, while the clash between Andreeva and Kostyuk saw the roof closed during the second set.

It was a controversial move, with Chris Evert and CoCo Vandeweghe questioning the decision from Roland Garros, and now Andreeva has shared her view.

Asked in her post-match press conference if the roof closure knocked her off her rhythm, the Russian revealed: “I felt like the conditions obviously were tough for both of us.

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“It was, I don’t know, very unpredictable because you know with the wind I felt like it was going in both directions. I didn’t feel: ‘Okay, if I’m playing on this side the wind is going that way.’ I felt like it was constantly changing and maybe that’s why it was hard for her and for me as well.

Recalling the umpire’s decision, Andreeva sarcastically responded: ‘Oh, an that’s amazing moment. You know, I was 4-1 up Then I just told myself, okay, I guess it’s better to have the roof closed rather than stop the match because of the rain.

“But I felt like it was not the best moment for me. I just told myself: ‘Okay, they know better. They decided to close the roof. Okay, that’s fine.

“And obviously, I lost those two games after, but you know, I just tried to stay focused and not think about what happened and really focused on every point that I’m about to play.”

Andreeva has shown brilliant poise for the entire tournament and she has only dropped one set en route to the first Grand Slam final of her career.

That came against Marina Bassols Ribera in the second round of the competition, but Andreeva responded by taking the next two sets 6-1, 6-1.

With either Shnaider or Chwalinka to come in the final, Andreeva will be considered the favourite to lift the title. The Russian star is the highest ranked player left in the Grand Slam.