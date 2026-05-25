Novak Djokovic came through a potential banana skin in his first round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at Roland Garros.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated the big serving Frenchman in four sets to confirm his place in the second round of the French Grand Slam.

It’s the 11th time in a row Djokovic has reached the second round of Roland Garros, which no other player on the ATP Tour has managed.

Djokovic is the only male player to reach the second round of Roland Garros every year since 2016, while Daria Kasatkina has also managed the achievement.

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The Serbian is one of the favourites to win Roland Garros this year, particularly due to Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the Grand Slam with a wrist injury.

Djokovic will play another Frenchman next, with Valentin Royer up next for the 24-time Grand Slam champion. He is yet to play Royer on the ATP Tour, so it will be a first-time-ever match in Paris.

The 39-year-old has been placed in the other half of the draw to Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros, so he will not have to play the World No. 1 until the final.

Novak Djokovic’s projected route at Roland Garros

R1 – Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

R2 – Valentin Royer

R3 – Joao Fonseca

R4 – Casper Ruud

R4 – Casper Ruud QF – Alex De Minaur

SF – Alexander Zverev

Final – Jannik Sinner

Despite that lucky break, Djokovic has been handed a very difficult draw at this year’s event. He could play Joao Fonseca in the third round, while Casper Ruud could await in the fourth round.

Alex de Minaur will likely be his opponent in the quarter-finals and Alexander Zverev could await in the final four.

It will be a real slog if Djokovic is able to reach the final and then he will have to deal with Sinner, who has been in imperious form on the clay so far this year.