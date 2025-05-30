Two key members of Novak Djokovic’s team were absent from his player’s box during his second-round win at the French Open following a medical emergency.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner took on Corentin Moutet in the afternoon session on Court Suzanne Lenglen, but physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic and fitness trainer Gephard Gritsch were not at Roland Garros for the straight-set victory.

The reason has now been revealed as Amanovic – who is also Djokovic’s godfather – had to be rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery and Gritsch was with him to offer support.

Serbian journalist Saša Ozmo explained on X: “Amanovic Amanovic underwent sinus surgery a few weeks ago, and now a complication has occurred. Specifically, there was a nosebleed that could not be stopped by usual means and had to be treated at the hospital.”

Djokovic also gave an update after his victory over Moutet

“Unfortunately, Miljan is in the hospital,” he told Sport Klub. “He had a serious situation and an operation. I wouldn’t want to go into more than that.

“We were all worried. He’s fine at the moment, but not ideal. He has to be in the hospital for a few days. We’re all worried. I hope everything will be fine.”

Amanovic is one of the longest-serving members on Team Djokovic as he first teamed up with the tennis great in 2007, but then stopped working with the Serbian in 2017 and later that year Amanovic suffered a heart attack.

He made a full recovery and not long after Djokovic re-appointed Amanovic as his physio, but in 2024 it was announced that the Croatian would no longer travel with him as he wanted to spend more time with his children and also accepted a new role at the Novak Djokovic Academy in Belgrade.

In Dominic Bliss’ book “Novak Djokovic: The greatest of all time”, Amanovic said: “I survived a severe heart attack.

“I was resuscitated four times. Now I can say that it was God’s will in the true sense of the word, because if only one link in the chain of events had not been in place that day, I would probably have left this earthly life. They say that they fought for me for 40 minutes.”

However, the physio is back travelling with the former world No 1 and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the coming days.

Back in 2023, Djokovic stated: “Miljan is one of the closest people in my life. He has been working a lot these days, always gives his best. I am very grateful to Miljan, it would be a lot harder without him.”