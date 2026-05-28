Novak Djokovic says his French Open match against Joao Fonseca will be ‘demanding’, while the Brazilian says it will be a ‘dream’ to play the 24-time Grand Slam champion on Friday.

Amid the hottest day of the tournament, the Serb looked as though he was cruising towards a straight-set victory over Frenchman Valentin Royer after taking a two-set lead and going a break up in the third.

However, after squandering the third set on two separate occasions – in addition to missing a match point in the tiebreak – he eventually edged out Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(9), 6-3 to claim a 31st consecutive win over French opponents.

Meanwhile, Fonseca appeared to be heading for an early exit during his second-round match against Dino Prizmic, the man who had defeated the Serb at the recent Italian Open.

After dropping the opening two sets, the 19-year-old superstar responded in sensational fashion to outlast the Croat 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the third round in Paris for a second consecutive year.

Now, Fonseca and Djokovic will face off for the first time in their careers.

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“Fonseca has received plenty of praise in the last two years,” analysed the former world No 1 during his post-match press conference.

“I believe his potential and quality as a player are beyond doubt. He has tremendous support, that of the Brazilian public, and he’s a player who likes to perform on big stages, who thrives in major arenas, and who enjoys night sessions.

“He played a great match against [Jannik] Sinner in Indian Wells, beat [Andrey] Rublev in straight sets in Australia, and it’s clear he can step up in big matches and bring out his best, with very powerful shots.

“Whoever I face [given it was prior to the conclusion of Fonseca’s match], it will be another demanding match in terms of physical condition and long rallies.

“I don’t know if I will play at night or during the day – that will also determine how we handle various aspects, such as the ball bounce, court speed, etc.

“I believe we will continue to experience very hot days over the next couple of days. These last days have been very, very demanding for many players.”

Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals or better at every edition of the French Open since 2018.

The former world No 1 has played just three matches since losing at the Indian Wells Masters, having withdrawn from the tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid due to a lingering shoulder injury.

“I always say to my coach, I want to be in Novak’s draw because I know it’s not going to last too long (his career). I just want to have this experience in my life,” Fonseca commented after his match.

“I’m just going to enjoy it. For me, being in the Roland Garros third round is just a dream. I’m going to enjoy every moment playing against an idol, the GOAT of the sport.

“Hopefully, I can play a great match. Of course, stepping onto the court, I’m going to respect him, but I’ll also try to do my best and win this match,” Fonseca commented.

“I think having Novak in this sport is just a pleasure. He inspired me. He inspired the next generation and the generation before. So, yeah, I think that’s it.”