Coco Gauff had an eventful Tuesday in Paris with “everything happening” before she even took to court to start her title defence at the clay-court Grand Slam.

The defending French Open champion kicked off her campaign against fellow American Taylor Townsend, but the build-up to the match was “hectic” as she was involved in a car accident en route to the Stade Roland Garros.

Luckily, it was just a “mini” accident involving a pole, but the 22-year-old and her entourage had to change vehicles as the car was “not drivable”.

Gauff, who is seeded fourth, went on to beat Townsend 6-4, 6-0 in her opener and revealed during her post-match press conference: “We kind of got into, like, a mini car accident on my way to the site today.

“There was this pole, and it was supposed to go down, and then the police told [the driver] to go, and the pole was still there, so we ran into it.

“It was kind of, you know, you felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car. I was like, ‘We can keep going,’ then I walk out the car, and the car was not drivable. So we ended up taking a taxi. But I feel like it’s a good omen maybe [with] everything happening in my first round.”

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But the 22-year-old didn’t just have car problems as there was also a wardrobe malfunction shortly before she made her appearance on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“Just before I went on court, my dress got caught, so my physio was in the bathroom trying to help me get it off,” the two-time Grand Slam winner explained. “It’s been a hectic day.

“But when things like this happen, at least you don’t think about the match too much. I’m just happy to be here in one piece.”

And then there was the weather as it was a scorcher in Paris, but Gauff – who faces Mayar Sheriff in the second round – is accustomed to hot conditions having grown up in Florida.

“When I saw it was going to be hot, I definitely think it’s something I do well in and can thrive in a bit because of growing up in Florida,” she said.

“I know some people try to practice early, but I try to sometimes practice in the prime of the day, even if it’s shorter, just to get used to it, because you never know.”