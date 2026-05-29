Many believe Jannik Sinner’s exit from the French Open has paved the way for Novak Djokovic to win a 25th Grand Slam, but Toni Nadal doesn’t see him as one of two “real contenders” left in the draw.

With two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz unable to play at Roland Garros due to a wrist injury, Sinner started the clay-court Grand Slam as the overwhelming favourite and he backed up that status in the lead-up to the tournament as he won five ATP Masters 1000 events in a row.

He stretched his unbeaten run to 30 with an opening-round win in Paris, but then suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round despite being in cruise control.

Sinner appeared to be home and dry as he opened a 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 lead, but the 24-year-old started struggling with the heat and illness and soon appeared to be unable to move, eventually ending up with a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

Nadal – the uncle and former coach of the great Rafael Nadal – was left confused by Sinner’s “bizarre” collapse.

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“Sinner’s situation seems completely bizarre. He says it wasn’t heatstroke; something must have been wrong, because when you’re up 5-1, especially against a player with a pretty good serve, you have to win a game like that,” he said on Radioestadio noche.

“He went on to lose 5-7, 1-6, 1-6. Winning only 2 out of 18 games is insane. Something must have happened, otherwise it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The Spaniard added: “f I run out of energy, I make a titanic effort, because I’m sure to win at least one game. He’s the best in the world. It’s a result that benefits the Spaniard and I don’t wish ill on anyone, but in [Carlos] Alcaraz’s fight with him, it has favoured the Spaniard.”

With Sinner out, Djokovic is the only remaining Grand Slam champion left in the draw and he has been backed by many pundits to go on and win his first major since the 2023 US Open.

But Nadal is not one of them, saying: “I don’t see Djokovic as the winner. I know he’s a phenomenon, that he’s very good… but in five sets, over two weeks… It’s true that he changes in Grand Slams and makes an effort. He’s a possible winner.”

So who are the favourites, according to the Spaniard?

“For me, the two with the best chances are Zverev, obviously, who needs to capitalise on his current position as the world No 3, and [Casper] Ruud, whom I want to put my faith in. If he can play at the level he showed in Rome, he could be a real contender. He’s already reached two finals at Roland-Garros.”

He continued: “We’ll see; obviously, the draw has opened up, and I even think [Rafael] Jodar might have a chance to win. Why not? Yesterday [Wednesday] he played quite well; he’s a brave player, he lost a major opponent in the third round like [Taylor] Fritz, and although he’s not a clear favourite, everything is very close and I think he could have his chances.”