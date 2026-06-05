Venus Williams defends Jannik Sinner after criticism from Andre Agassi

Jannik Sinner had a Roland Garros to forget after entering the Grand Slam as the overwhelming favourite to win the title.

Sinner won every tournament he entered during the clay court swing ahead of Roland Garros, in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome, but that was ultimately his undoing.

The World No. 1 was defeated in the second round of Roland Garros to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, after being two sets and a break up against the Argentine.

The Italian’s conditioning let him down as fatigue set him and he was unable to close the game out and confirm his place in the third round of Roland Garros.

Andre Agassi criticised Jannik Sinner’s conditionining at Roland Garros, stating there are ‘no excuses’ for the Italian after his capitulation at Roland Garros.

After criticism from one American great, another icon has jumped in to defend Sinner after his earliest Grand Slam defeat since the 2023 Roland Garros.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Venus Williams has explained why Sinner’s key weakness is nothing to worry about.

More Jannik Sinner news

Toni Nadal makes ‘truly strange’ Jannik Sinner comment after Italian’s Roland Garros collapse

Juan Carlos Ferrero makes shock coaching claim about Jannik Sinner

In the social media video, Williams stated: “One of the big stories from the tournament was Sinner suffering from what ever happened on the court, Heat, or cramps, and all the things. So Sinner has never won a match longer than three hours and 50 minutes.

“These circumstances that players play under in tennis, it’s incredible. So yeah, maybe he hasn’t won a match that’s been over three hours and 50 minutes. So what? He’s done everything else. In my opinion, it’s more of a fluke than a real stat.

“Not only insane conditions, but he dealt with it with his head up. He never quit. He never walked off the court. He never considered stopping. And even though it was the worst circumstances. Not only does he handle winning well, he handles losing with such grace and such poise.”

Roland Garros was, of course, not the first time Sinner has struggled with cramping, fatigue, and general health issues on the court.

He survived a major scare at the 2026 Australian Open against Eliot Spizzirri in the Melbourne heat and looked on the verge of an exit before the heat rule was implemented and the roof was closed.

At last year’s Shanghai Masters, Sinner was forced with retire in his match against Tallon Griekspoor as the Italian struggled in the Chinese humidity.

The climate has become a real weakness for Sinner over the years and he will need to address it if he wants to continue his domination on the rest of the ATP Tour.