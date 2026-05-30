What Novak Djokovic said to Joao Fonseca at the net after losing at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic and Joao Fonseca played out a Roland Garros classic as the Brazilian came from two sets down to knock the 24-time Grand Slam champion out of the competition.

Djokovic was in complete control after taking a 6-4, 6-4 lead, but the talented Brazilian teenager found a way to battle back into the match.

As day turned into night, Fonseca made use of the slower conditions and started to light up Philippe-Chatrier with his blistering trademark forehands.

He took the next three sets 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 to knock the tennis great out of Roland Garros and set up an intriguing fourth round match with Casper Ruud.

Djokovic might have issued a complaint during their match, but he was impressed by Fonseca’s level and the pair enjoyed a heartwarming embrace at the net as potential his final Roland Garros came to a close.

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Speaking about their conversation at the net during his post-match press conference, Djokovic said: “Well, of course I congratulated him and told him that he deserved to win and played an unbelievable match and he should be proud of himself and, you know, wishing him good luck for for the rest of the tournament.

“[This is] the kind of level of of tennis we’ve seen him play created a lot of hype around him and I think you we all seen today why there’s hype around him. So yeah, just the level was amazing.”

The Brazilian issued a little more detail about the potential changing of the guard moment and revealed that Djokovic actually spoke to him in Portuguese.

In his post-match press conference, Fonseca said: “First of all it was an amazing match. Just sharing the court with him was an unbelievable experience.

“At the end of the match he just said good luck. He said in Portuguese ‘congrats.’ He said keep going and good luck. For me it was just a pleasure sharing the court with him.”

After Djokovic’s defeat to Fonseca, just three of the top 10 seeds remain as we look to complete the third round matches on Saturday, 30th May’s order of play.

Zverev is the only top 10 star to secure his place in the fourth round after defeating Quentin Halys in four sets on Philippe-Chatrier.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Flavio Cobolli will look to join him in third round matches against Brandson Nakashima and Learner Tien, respectively.

What is guaranteed, however, is there will be a new men’s Grand Slam champion crowned at Roland Garros this year, after the results of the first week.

The likes of Matteo Berrettini, Zverev, and Ruud have all reached the final of a Grand Slam, but no player left in the draw has ever lifted a major trophy.