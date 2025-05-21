Carlos Alcaraz will not have “any doubts” concerning his upcoming French Open title defence, according to former world No 2 Alex Corretja.

Spanish star Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in a five-set final to win his first Roland Garros title in 2024, and is considered by many the favourite to once again triumph in Paris.

The world No 2 has lifted two Masters 1000 titles on clay this spring, winning in Monte Carlo and Rome, while also reaching the final of the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz’s Italian Open victory this past weekend came after he was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open due to injury, and saw him beat world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the final.

The Spaniard beat Sinner in the last four of the French Open last year in five sets, having struggled with cramps against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 semi-final.

Speaking ahead of Roland Garros, TNT Sports pundit Corretja hailed Alcaraz’s Rome success as an “important” win, and claimed his compatriot would be unfazed entering Paris as the reigning champion.

ATP Tour News

Carlos Moya responds to rumours that he has agreed to coach Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has one crucial edge over Carlos Alcaraz, says tennis great

“I think it’s such an important win for Alcaraz, coming into Paris – winning in Rome,” said Corretja, a two-time finalist in Paris.

“More than even Monte Carlo, because Monte Carlo was the start of the [clay] season, but then he had a little bit of a down after Barcelona, when he had his issue, then couldn’t play in Madrid, so you have some doubts: ‘How I am going to be ready to do well and succeed again?’

“Then all of a sudden you end up winning the tournament before Roland Garros. That should give him [Alcaraz] a boost of confidence, considering also that he won last year.

“He knows already that he can do well there [in Paris], he knows that he can win. He doesn’t have doubts like a few years ago, where he had issues in the semi-final against Novak.”

Main draw action at Roland Garros begins on Sunday, though it is possible that second seed Alcaraz will not begin his campaign until Tuesday.

Twelve months ago, Alcaraz dropped just one set on his way to the semi-final, where he then rallied from two sets to one down to beat Sinner in the last four and then Zverev in the final.

And Corretja has urged the reigning champion to be “smart” and avoid using up unnecessary energy in the early stages of the tournament.

He added: “Now he enters the tournament, the only thing he needs to go is to don’t try and win the tournament on the first day.

“The tournament lasts 15 days and you need to get through every single round the best you can, trying to be smart and not complicate your life in matches where you can finish maybe in two hours, not in three hours.

“That amount of time you spend on court, you might need that as the tournament goes on. I think he should enter the tournament thinking he can do very well.

“But he should be very humble, knowing that Roland Garros is, in my opinion, by far the toughest tournament of the year.

“Especially on the men’s side, considering they play best of five with changing conditions and opponents every single day.”

Watch every moment of the French Open live and exclusive on discovery+

Read Next: The 8 players with the most Masters 1000 titles on clay: Nadal with 26; Djokovic, Federer, Alcaraz feature