Alex de Minaur joked that he had been ‘involved’ in planning some of his wedding with Katie Boulter during a hilarious on-court interview at the Australian Open.

World No 6 and home favourite de Minaur is set to tie the knot with WTA Tour star Boulter later in 2026, with the two having announced their engagement at the end of 2024 following a long-term relationship.

World No 113 Boulter was beaten in the opening round of her Australian Open campaign by Belinda Bencic, though the Brit has remained in Melbourne to support her fiancé during his campaign at his home Grand Slam.

The 29-year-old was courtside in the Rod Laver Arena on Friday night to watch sixth seed de Minaur impress in a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory over 29th seed Frances Tiafoe, the 26-year-old reaching the fourth round of his home Grand Slam for the fifth straight year.

De Minaur was asked about his upcoming wedding to Boulter during his on-court interview with Jim Courier, with the former world No 1 joking to the Australian that he was about to become a “49% shareholder of a really great company” during a hilarious exchange.

And, de Minaur would reveal that, while he was helping to plan the wedding, there were certain elements that he was leaving to Boulter.

He said: “Honestly, the fact that we’re both tennis players and we’ve both got quite a busy schedule, we are doing as much as we can together.

“Yeah, I’ve been involved so far with some of the decisions. I’m sure when it comes to the details of, like, napkins and flowers, decoration purposes, that’s not my forte. I’ll leave that to Katie.”

De Minaur had produced perhaps his best performance of the tournament so far before the interview, seeing off an opponent who has reached an Australian Open quarter-final — and two US Open semi-finals — during his career.

Tiafoe appeared to be mounting a fightback after rallying from an early break deficit in the third set, though de Minaur held firm and struck late on to claim victory in straight sets.

“Frances is a hell of a competitor, a hell of a player, it was a hell of a battle, so huge respect to him,” said the world No 6.

“I played some of my best tennis in the tournament for two and a half sets, and he just lifted it when he needed it. He started going big, he started returning and playing with some great depth, taking the racket out of my hand.

“I just had to just manage it, and it was quite stressful at the end, but I’m very relieved that I got over the line.”

De Minaur reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open for the first time last year, falling to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

The Australian is now just one match away from reaching what would be his seventh Grand Slam quarter-final, though he will face a tough test against 10th seed Alexander Bublik in the fourth round on Sunday.

Bublik has been one of the form players of recent times, winning five ATP titles since last June, and is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Friday to claim his third consecutive straight-sets victory.

De Minaur leads the head-to-head between the two 3-2, though the Kazakh has won their last two matches, beating the Australian at the French Open and the Paris Masters in 2025.

The winner of that could then potentially face world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final stage.

