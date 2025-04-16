Alex Eala had a career-changing tournament in 2025 at the WTA 1000 event in Miami and she is set for another historic moment at the 2025 French Open.

After graduating from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, the Filipina player quickly made her rise into the world’s top 200.

Here, we take a detailed look at Eala’s young career – including exploring her prize money, ranking, next tournament, and current sponsors.

What is Alex Eala’s ranking?

Eala originally turned professional in 2020 and was ranked within the top 1000 within 12 months.

She started the 2025 season at No 148 in the WTA Rankings, but reached a career-high in February when she broke into the world’s top 135.

That was only a sign of things to come as she became the first Filipina to break into the top 100 with THAT run in Miami. She eventually finished the tournament at No 75, but has since risen to No 72.

How much prize money has Alex Eala collected?

Prior to the 2025 Miami tournament, Eala had amassed $498,901 throughout her short career.

However, the 19-year-old has nearly doubled her prize money haul after collecting an additional $332,160 after reaching the last four at in Miami.

Eala’s run at the WTA 1000 tournament has seen her career prize money rankings grow to just over $830,000 and it is now only a matter of time before she breaks through the $1m barrier.

What is Alex Eala’s next tournament?

Eala was scheduled to participate in the WTA 125 La Bisbal event in Madrid, but had to withdraw due to a minor left-thigh injury which she suffered at the Miami Open.

Her next event on the WTA Tour will be the Madrid Open after she earned a wildcard at the WTA 1000 tournament. She is also expected to feature at the Italian Open.

But bigger and better things are still to come as she will make her Grand Slam main draw debut at the French Open after earning a direct entry.

Who are Alex Eala’s sponsors?

Eala’s racket sponsor is Babolat, with the French company’s 2023 Pure Aero strung with Babolat RPM blast being her weapon of choice.

In terms of her clothing, the Filipino has been sponsored by Nike for over five years and is considered one of their rising stars.

She is also sponsored by the telecommunications company Globe, which is based in the Philippines – a relationship which she has had since she was eight.

What they say about Alex Eala

After her Miami run, Toni Nadal, inaugural director of the Rafa Nadal Academy, stated: “For the academy and for me in particular, it’s a huge success.

“She’s the girl who’s been with us the longest. In all this time, there’s never been a single complaint from anyone, neither from her nor from her family.

“She’s shown she has great potential because it’s not easy to beat the world’s No 2 and No 5 in the same tournament.

“Once she gets her game right, she could be among the best in the world.

“She stood up to Swiatek and didn’t back down. Only at one point, at 2-0 in the second set, was she a little hesitant and needed to be more aggressive with her serve.”