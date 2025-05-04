Alexander Zverev has emphatically dismissed suggestions that it is “easier” to reach the top 10 of the ATP Rankings now than in previous eras.

World No 2 Zverev made his top-10 debut back in May 2017 and has been a mainstay inside the top 10 since, only briefly falling out of the top 10 in the aftermath of his 2022 French Open triumph.

Andy Murray was the world No 1 when Zverev rose to No 10 on May 22, 2017, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, and Dominic Thiem among those also inside the top 10.

Recently, there has been debate as to whether the top 10 now is as strong as it was during the mid-2010s, a period in which the likes of the ‘Big Three’ and Murray were dominant.

This point was put directly to Zverev, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, at the Madrid Open this week, and the German was dismissive in his response.

A reporter in his press conference stated: “Many people thinks that today is more easier or more easier to be in the top 10 or to reach the top 10.”

Zverev’s initial response was emphatic, with the German initially responding: “No.”

Asked to elaborate, the world No 2 claimed there was greater “depth” across the ATP Tour than there had been previously.

He said: “No, definitely not. It’s much more difficult [now]. The depth of players is much more.

“Before when, I remember when I got to the top 10 first time was 2017, it was eight years ago.

“Yes, the top 10 was very strong, and we had the four best players in the world with Novak, Rafa, Roger, Andy, Stan, you know, del Potro and all those guys.

“But the level from, I would say, 10 to 20 and then 20 to 30 was much lower than it is now. Yes, the top of the top was unbelievable, but the depth now is much more.”

Zverev was speaking after his loss at the Madrid Open, where he was beaten in straight sets by 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

It was the second straight year that the German was beaten in the Madrid fourth round by Cerundolo, who would ultimately reach the semi-final before tasting defeat to Casper Ruud.

Cerundolo will reach a new career-high of world No 18 on Monday, while Ruud is guaranteed to return to the top 10 regardless of the outcome of his Madrid final versus Jack Draper.

Zverev will remain as the world No 2 but faces significant pressure at the Italian Open next week.

The German is the defending champion in Rome and has 1,000 ranking points to defend, with world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz only 235 points behind him – and with no points to defend in the Italian capital.

