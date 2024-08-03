Aryna Sabalenka makes ’embarrassing’ Olympic confession as she reveals Iga Swiatek ‘expectation’

Aryna Sabalenka expressed surprise at Iga Swiatek's defeat - though admitted she hadn't followed Paris 2024 closely.

Aryna Sabalenka made an “embarrassing” confession at the Citi DC Open in Washington by admitting she had watched little of the Olympic Games in Paris.

World No 3 Sabalenka was the highest-ranked player across the men’s or women’s game to skip Paris 2024, citing concerns about her physical fitness.

The two-time Australian Open champion was forced to skip Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury and prioritised the build-up to the US Open in New York, rather than heading back to the clay at Roland Garros.

The Olympics have still been a hot talking point in Washington, with Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, and Emma Raducanu all defending their decision to skip the Games.

And, when asked on Friday if she had followed action across the Atlantic, Sabalenka conceded it had not been her focus.

“I’m so embarrassing [sic] to say that, but I didn’t really followed it,” commented the world No 3.

“I was just checking results at the end of the day, watching a little bit of each sport, but not really.

“Right now I’m not in the best stage I would say, coming back after injury and trying to focus on myself. Yeah, I’m following a little bit.”

Citi DC Open News

The biggest surprise in Paris was a semi-final defeat for Iga Swiatek, who was stunned by Zheng Qinwen in one of the biggest shocks in Olympic tennis history.

World No 1 Swiatek was the overwhelming favourite for gold, having lost just once on clay this season – beating Sabalenka in the Madrid and Rome finals.

And Sabalenka admitted surprise at a disappointing result for her main rival, claiming it was her “expectation” that Swiatek would prevail.

She added: “I don’t want to say anything bad about the players. Honestly, of course, I expected Iga to win a gold medal.

“It’s Paris – that’s her place. That’s what my expectation was.”

Sabalenka’s decision to skip Paris and prioritise the hard-court summer appears to be paying off, with the Belarusian reaching the last four in the US capital.

Having received an opening-round bye, the 26-year-old battled past Kamilla Rakhimova in three sets in round two, before a comfortable quarter-final win over compatriot Victoria Azarenka.

Sabalenka will face Czechia’s Marie Bouzkova later today for a place in the final, as she targets a first title since the Australian Open.

