Aryna Sabalenka casts huge doubt on Wimbledon campaign due to ‘very rare’ injury

Aryna Sablanka has admitted she is “not 100% ready” for her opening match at Wimbledon – as she faces a race against time to regain fitness ahead of her campaign.

World No 3 and two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka is one of the favourites for the women’s singles titles at the All England Club, having reached the semi-final in her last two appearances.

The former world No 1 has reached seven straight Grand Slam quarter-finals and had an ongoing streak of six straight semi-finals, which ended with her loss to Mirra Andreeva at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka was notably struggling with illness during that contest but initially looked back to full health at the Berlin Open, her first event since Paris – and her first on grass this year.

But the Belarusian retired for the very first time in her career in her last eight contest versus Anna Kalinskaya due to a teres major muscle injury in her shoulder.

And, as she gears up to take on Emina Bektas on Monday, Sabalenka conceded in her pre-tournament press conference that she would face a battle to make it to the startline.

“I’m not 100% fit physically. We’re doing everything we can to make sure we play the first match here, but no, I’m not 100% ready,” said Sabalenka.

“It’s really frustrating. I’ve never been through a serious injury. It’s already a lot to go through now. The last month has been very challenging, I’ve been struggling with a lot of pain. It’s a mental battle as well, you have to find the positive side.

“I have something I need to figure out right now, if I don’t I might make things worse. I don’t want to jeopardise the rest of the season.

“As competitors, we don’t give up easily. We’ve tried a lot of different things in the last week and I still have a day and a half left. I’m hopeful.

“It’s the teres major muscle in my shoulder. It’s a very specific injury, very rare. I’m probably the second or third tennis player to injure that muscle.

“I can do everything, train, groundstrokes, but I struggle with my serve, it’s very annoying. You don’t feel like you’re injured.”

The former world No 1 has until Monday afternoon to decide whether she is ready to play, with her match against Bektas scheduled for second on Court 1.

Sabalenka is currently the bookmaker’s favourite to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, though all eyes will now be if she can make it to court – and how she performs if she is able to do so.