Aryna Sabalenka’s incredible record at the Madrid Open continued on Thursday night with the world No 1 snapping Elina Svitolina’s winning run to reach the final.

Sabalenka failed to close out the match serving at 5-4 up in the second set, but immediately rallied to beat the 17th seed 6-3, 7-5 to reach the final.

Former world No 3 Svitolina had won 11 straight matches heading into this contest, though once again struggled to handle Sabalenka’s power, the Belarusian now holding a 5-1 lead in their head-to-head.

It was another late finish for Sabalenka, who prevailed in a lengthy quarter-final against Marta Kostyuk the previous evening, and she was grateful for crowd support after her semi-final triumph.

“Thank you so much guys [the crowd] for the atmosphere you bring here,” said Sabalenka on court. “It’s really enjoyable playing in front of you. I really love this stadium.

“Honestly, I hate playing the second [match] in the night session. It’s the worst as usually people are not staying for the last match – they always come for the night session match.

“I was like: ‘Please guys, stay.’ Thank you so much for staying.”

It is the sixth final of 2025 for Sabalenka, and she is now the first woman since Martina Hingis in 2001 to reach that many finals in the opening four months of the season.

Victory for the 26-year-old was her 22nd match win in Madrid, having lost just four main-draw matches since her event debut in 2018.

Sabalenka is now only the second woman since the Madrid Open launched as a WTA event in 2009 to reach four women’s singles finals, matching fellow Grand Slam champion Simona Halep.

Former world No 1 Halep lifted the title in 2016 and 2017, alongside runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2019.

Should the Belarusian triumph in Saturday’s final, she would also become just the second woman to win the title three times, following in the footsteps of Petra Kvitova.

The Czech triumphed inside the Caja Magica in 2011, 2015, and 2018, with Sabalenka having previously lifted the title in 2021 and 2023 – just missing out on the title in 2024.

It would also be Sabalenka’s third title of 2025, having already prevailed at the Brisbane International and Miami Open.

But it will be no easy task for the world No 1, who faces world No 4 Coco Gauff in Saturday’s championship match.

Gauff thrashed defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in their semi-final contest, and the American will replace the Pole as the world No 2 should she lift the title.

The American has a narrow 5-4 lead in the head-to-head versus Sabalenka, winning when they last met in the WTA Finals semi-final in November 2024.

