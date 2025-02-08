Aryna Sabalenka will be “mentally stronger” after her loss in the Australian Open final, according to Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci.

World No 1 Sabalenka will be back in action for the first time since the Australian Open at the upcoming Qatar Open, which kicks off next week.

The Belarusian was beaten 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 by 19th seed Madison Keys in the final Down Under, just her second defeat in five Grand Slam singles finals.

Sabalenka was the two-time defending champion in Melbourne and had won 20 straight Australian Open matches before her defeat to the American.

The 26-year-old’s post-match reaction has widely been criticised in the aftermath of her loss, though Macci believes that she will now be tougher than ever to beat.

Writing on Twitter/X, the former coach of the Williams sisters and Maria Sharapova shared his belief that she would “elevate” herself to new heights.

He wrote: “Sabalenka will become mentally stronger after losing to Keys.

“She has the best flat out pure raw firepower on tour and now her mindset will elevate to another level of determination and many Grand Slams will be her destination.”

Sabalenka’s Doha pathway

Sabalenka is a former champion in Doha, having lifted the title back in 2020 – defeating Petra Kvitova in the final.

However, she lost in the second round of her title defence in 2021 and has not played at the event since her quarter-final loss in 2022.

The world No 1 top seed has an opening-round bye in Doha and faces an intriguing second-round clash against one of Ekaterina Alexandrova or Emma Raducanu.

Sabalenka could then face 14th seed Anna Kalinskaya in round three before a projected quarter-final versus sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

The Belarusian is then projected to take on world No 3 and third seed Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, before a potential final versus second seed Iga Swiatek.

World No 2 Swiatek is arguably the favourite for the title, having triumphed in Doha the past three years.

Sabalenka and Swiatek have not met since their 2024 Cincinnati Open semi-final, though were pictured together in Doha at a promotional event ahead of the tournament.

Qatar Open News

Chance to increase world No 1 lead

Having lost 700 ranking points following her final defeat in Melbourne, Sabalenka holds 8,956 points – just 186 more than Swiatek.

However, Doha kickstarts a run of tournaments where her cushion as the world No 1 could increase significantly.

Having withdrawn from the event 12 months ago, Sabalenka has no points to defend this year, while Swiatek has 1,000 points to defend after winning the title in 2024.

The world No 1 ranking is not up for grabs for the Pole in Doha and she also has more points to defend in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, and Rome across the coming months.

