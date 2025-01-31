Aryna Sabalenka’s outburst after the Australian Open final “was really not a good look”, according to former doubles star Rennae Stubbs.

World No 1 Sabalenka was beaten 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the women’s singles final by Madison Keys last weekend, with the American lifting her first major title Down Under.

Sabalenka was the favourite heading into the final, the two-time defending champion riding a 20-match win streak at the tournament before her defeat to the 19th seed.

The Belarusian’s frustration was visible after the final, and TV cameras caught her speaking angrily towards her box before sharing a warm embrace with Keys.

While Keys celebrated her victory, Sabalenka was then spotted by TV cameras smashing her racket and then walking off the court to compose herself, before returning for the trophy presentation.

Sabalenka’s serve was broken in the final game of the match and Stubbs, a former doubles No 1 and a six-time major winner, believes a contentious line call on one of Keys’ returns led to her frustration.

However, speaking on the Rennae Stubbs Podcast, the Australian was critical of Sabalenka’s behaviour regardless of any annoyance.

She said: “I think the reason why Sabalenka lost her mind after the match, which was not a good look, was that she thought the return was out [during the final game].

“When you see her reaction to her box, she basically says she thought the return was out which was why she lost her mind. But that was not a good look for her and breaking the racket was really not a good look for her.

“She is such a good loser normally, she is normally so gracious and she was gracious in the speech, but if there was one moment she would want to take back – it’s like you can’t take that moment away from Madison.”

Despite Stubbs’ criticism, Sabalenka was defended by former WTA star Andrea Petkovic.

“You live and you die by the sword that you swing and if we love Sabalenka for the emotions that she displays we have to take the bad emotions with it,” added the former world No 9.

“We can’t have all the funny dances and the warrior in her without having the other part of it as well.”

Sabalenka was looking to win her fourth Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne, having already won two Australian Open titles and the 2024 US Open title.

The Belarusian was also looking to become just the sixth woman in the Open Era to win three straight Australian Open titles, and the first since Martina Hingis in 1999.

Speaking after her loss – a second in five major singles finals – the 26-year-old admitted she needed to “throw those negative emotions” away ahead of the presentation ceremony.

“There definitely was a bit of frustration because I was so close to achieving something crazy,” she said.

“I just needed to throw those negative emotions at the end just so I could give a speech, not stand there being disrespectful. I was just trying to let it go and be a good person.

“It’s OK. I mean, I’m the one who knows that after tough losses, there are good wins. So I’ll keep working and make sure that next time, if I’ll be in this situation, I’ll play definitely better.”

