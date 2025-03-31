Jakub Mensik’s stunning run to the Miami Open title has helped the 19-year-old Czech secure an impressive rise up the ATP Rankings.

The Czech defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 7-6(4) to lift not only his first Masters 1000 title, but also his first ATP title full stop – having previously reached just one tour final.

Ranked world No 54 coming into the tournament, Mensik has soared 30 places to world No 24 in the ATP Rankings, eclipsing his previous career-high of world No 46.

Mensik, 19, is the only teenager ranked inside the top 50 and is one of just three teenagers in the top 100, followed by world No 59 Joao Fonseca and world No 69 Learner Tien.

While Djokovic was unable to lift a record seventh Miami Open title – and a historic 100th career title – there is good news for him from a rankings perspective.

The 37-year-old’s run earned him 650 ranking points, and he now sits on 4,510 points, extending his advantage over world No 6 Casper Ruud and No 7 Jack Draper.

At the very top of the ATP Rankings, Jannik Sinner has dropped 1,000 points after being unable to defend his title due to suspension.

However, the Italian still has a commanding lead at the top, with world No 2 Alexander Zverev and No 3 Carlos Alcaraz once again unable to take advantage of his absence.

Sinner now has 10,330 points post-Miami, while Zverev has dropped 300 points to 7,645 after his fourth-round loss, while Alcaraz fell 190 points to 6,720 after his defeat in round two.

Perhaps the most significant move towards the very top is the top-10 exit of Daniil Medvedev, whose recent form struggles continued with a second-round exit in the 305.

Miami Open News

With the Russian dropping 390 points after failing to match his semi-final run from 2024, former world No 1 Medvedev has fallen three places to world No 11.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has moved up two spots to world No 8, while Alex de Minaur moves up one spot to world No 1o thanks to Medvedev’s drop.

Elsewhere, back-to-back Masters 1000 quarter-finals in Indian Wells and Miami have helped Frenchman Arthur Fils, who beat Zverev in Miami, reach a new career high.

Fils leaps three places after Miami to world No 15, seeing the 20-year-old make his top-15 debut.

However, beaten semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has fallen three places to world No 18 after failing to match his runner-up finish from last season.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (March 31, 2025)

1) Jannik Sinner – 10,330

2) Alexander Zverev – 7,645

3) Carlos Alcaraz – 6,720

4) Taylor Fritz – 5,290

5) Novak Djokovic – 4,510

6) Casper Ruud – 3,855

7) Jack Draper – 3,780

8) Stefanos Tsitsipas – 3,445 (+2)

9) Andrey Rublev – 3,440

10) Alex de Minaur – 3,335 (+1)

11) Daniil Medvedev – 3,290 (-3)

12) Holger Rune – 3,270

13) Tommy Paul – 3,070

14) Ben Shelton – 2,940

15) Arthur Fils – 2,670 (+3)

16) Lorenzo Musetti – 2,650

17) Frances Tiafoe – 2,525

18) Grigor Dimitrov – 2,495

19) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,415

20) Ugo Humbert -2,335

