Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set for a blockbuster Australian Open clash after being drawn in the same quarter of the men’s singles draw.

Third seed Alcaraz, looking to complete the Career Grand Slam, and seventh seed Djokovic, targeting a 25th major, are in the bottom half of the draw and could renew their rivalry in a crunch quarter-final.

Alcaraz starts his campaign against Alexander Shevchenko before a potential third round against 27th seed and home favourite Jordan Thompson, who is a popular pick on tennis betting sites this month.

That could be followed by an intriguing round-four contest versus 15th seed Jack Draper, before a potential quarter-final against 10-time Australian Open winner Djokovic.

The Serbian starts his campaign against US wildcard and rising star Nishesh Basavareddy, though faces a tough path after that stage.

Djokovic could face 26th seed Tomas Machac or Brisbane conqueror Reilly Opelka in the third round, before a potential fourth round versus 24th seed Jiri Lehecka or 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are on the same side of the draw as second seed Alexander Zverev, with the German and Alcaraz projected to meet in the last four.

Searching for his first major title, Zverev has been an intriguing draw early on, starting with an opening clash versus French wildcard Lucas Pouille.

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Early tests could see the second seed face Nick Kyrgios in round three and then 14th seed Ugo Humbert or 20th seed Arthur Fils in the fourth round, before a quarter-final against sixth seed Casper Ruud.

Ruud faces Jaume Munar in his opener but could face Jakub Mensik in the second round, and 12th seed Tommy Paul in round four.

Meanwhile, in the top half of the draw, world No 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner has been handed a much kinder path than key rivals Djokovic and Alcaraz.

The Italian faces Nicolas Jarry in the first match of his title defence, before a potential third-round clash versus compatriot and 32nd seed Flavio Cobolli.

Sinner is then projected to face 13th seed Holger Rune in the round of 16 before a likely quarter-final against eighth seed Alex de Minaur or 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the last four, he is projected to face fourth seed Taylor Fritz, whom he comfortably beat in the US Open final last September.

US star Fritz starts his campaign against returning compatriot Jenson Brooksby, though could face a nightmare round three clash against big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the 30th seed.

He could then face 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti or 21st seed Ben Shelton in the round of 16, before a projected quarter-final against fifth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Three-time finalist Medvedev starts his quest for the title against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej, though he could have to beat 25th seed Alexei Popyrin and ninth seed Andrey Rublev to make the quarter-finals.

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