Australian Open title favourites Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are set to meet in the semi-finals of the women’s singles draw for the second straight year.

Sabalenka beat Gauff in the last four on her way to a second Melbourne triumph 12 months ago, and the top seed could well have to beat the American again to win her third straight title in Melbourne.

The world No 1 faces fellow Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens in the first round, before a potential third round against 29th seed Linda Noskova.

Sabalenka could then face an intriguing fourth-round clash versus 14th seed Mirra Andreeva, before a quarter-final against fifth seed Zheng Qinwen – in what would be a rematch of last year’s final.

Searching for her first major title, Qinwen has been handed a solid pathway early on, though a round four contest versus 12th seed Diana Shnaider could prove a significant test.

Much like Sabalenka, third seed Gauff faces a Grand Slam champion in her opener in the form of 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, who defeated the world No 3 at Wimbledon in 2023.

She is projected to face 30th seed Leylah Fernandez in round three, before a potential round four clash versus 20th seed Karolina Muchova, 16th seed Jelena Ostapenko, or an unseeded Naomi Osaka.

Gauff is set to face compatriot and seventh seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight, with Pegula starting against Australian wildcard Maya Joint, and facing a potential round four versus 11th seed Paula Badosa.

The bottom half of the draw is headlined by Iga Swiatek, who may be relieved to avoid a semi-final meeting with Gauff after her United Cup defeat to the American.

However, this is not the kindest draw possible for the world No 2, starting with an opener versus doubles great Katerina Siniakova before a potential third round against Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu begins her campaign against 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, an intriguing – but winnable – round one test for the Brit.

Swiatek is projected to face 13th seed Anna Kalinskaya – who beat Swiatek in Dubai last year – in the fourth round, before a quarter-final against eighth seed Emma Navarro.

US star Navarro begins her campaign against compatriot Peyton Stearns and could face 31st seed Maria Sakkari in round three and ninth seed Daria Kasatkina in round four.

Swiatek’s projected semi-final opponent is fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, who is a top-four seed at a major for the first time.

The Italian begins against a qualifier though could face 28th seed Elina Svitolina in round three, and is set to face sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the last eight.

2023 Australian Open runner-up Rybakina begins her campaign against wildcard Emerson Jones, and could face 10th seed Danielle Collins or 19th seed Madison Keys in the fourth round.

