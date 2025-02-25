Eurosport star Barbara Schett has confirmed that Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov are in a “private relationship” as she accused the Croatian of “brainwashing” the former Wimbledon champion.

Vukov, who coached Rybakina from 2019 until their initial split in August 2024, is currently serving a one-year suspension after being found guilty of breaching the WTA Tour’s code of conduct.

The suspension was confirmed earlier this month, after a report by The Athletic in January 2025 revealed he was under investigation by the WTA.

Former world No 3 Rybakina had announced at the start of 2025 that Vukov would be rejoining her team, though the investigation – and now suspension – bars him from attaining tournament accreditation.

Further reporting from The Athletic later revealed that Vukov had subjected Rybakina to mental abuse and had reportedly bombarded her with texts following their initial split ahead of the 2024 US Open.

Reports also claimed that the pair had shared a hotel room in Melbourne last month amid the Kazakh’s Australian Open campaign, with the WTA ruling it was likely the two were in a romantic relationship.

This has seemingly now been confirmed by former world No 7 Schett who, speaking to Kicker, revealed she had spoken to Rybakina’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic in the aftermath of their split.

She said: “In my opinion, he [Vukov] subjected Elena to complete brainwashing.

“You can see how he treats her and how he speaks to her. Things escalated at the 2024 US Open and the team and family tried to remove him.

“We know that she has major ups and downs mentally, probably because of him. He definitely abused her mentally and that’s why I think it’s right that he was banned from the WTA.

“I spoke about the subject for a long time with Goran Ivanisevic. He said the problem is that they are in a private relationship.

“Vukov wants to sneak in and get his place on the team back. That is obviously a disaster. He has to get out of her life after everything he has done.

“I heard in Australia what he shouted from the players’ box. That is simply not acceptable. That is why I think it is great that the WTA is protecting its players and has drawn consequences.”

Rybakina has refused to publicly condemn Vukov since news of the investigation and suspension emerged and revealed that she was “disappointed” in the WTA’s ruling.

The Kazakh is currently without a permanent coach, with Ivanisevic ending their short partnership after her fourth round exit to Madison Keys in Melbourne.

World No 7 Rybakina contested a busy Middle East swing, which saw her reach the last four in Abu Dhabi, the last eight in Doha, and the last four in Dubai.

She is set to return to action at Indian Wells, where she will be playing for the first time since her run to the title in 2023, having withdrawn from her 2024 title defence due to illness.

