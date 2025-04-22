Boris Becker has claimed that tennis “needs” both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the world No 1’s impending return to action next month.

Sinner is currently serving a three-month ban, having settled his longstanding doping case with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) back in February 2025.

The Italian has not competed since winning his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open back in January, where he beat world No 2 Alexander Zverev in the final.

Inconsistent results for the likes of Zverev and world No 3 Alcaraz in Sinner’s absence mean that he is guaranteed to still be world No 1 when he returns.

Sinner’s three-month ban, which resulted from him testing positive for the banned steroid clostebol in March 2024, is set to end on May 4, 2025.

The 23-year-old will then return to court on home turf at the Italian Open in Rome, and will also compete at the Hamburg Open before the second Grand Slam of the year at the French Open.

The fallout from Sinner’s failed drug tests has attracted huge attention and controversy across the sport, with the Italian initially not suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency last August.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has faced criticism from some, but he has found a welcome voice of support from former world No 1 Becker.

Speaking to Eurosport at the Laureus Awards in Madrid on Monday, the six-time Grand Slam champion revealed he was pleased that Sinner’s return was near.

“I’m happy,” said Becker.

“I’m happy that he’s back. I think tennis needs Sinner as much as Alcaraz. I think the whole sports world is waiting for his return.”

Becker was also keen to defend Alcaraz amid a recent rise of criticism directed towards the 21-year-old.

Alcaraz’s form and results have been under much scrutiny in 2025, particularly in the absence of key rival Sinner.

The Spaniard saw his 16-match Indian Wells win streak snapped in the semi-final by Jack Draper, having suffered a surprise Qatar Open quarter-final loss to Jiri Lehecka in his previous event.

Before Doha and Indian Wells, Alcaraz had won the first indoor title of his career at the Rotterdam Open.

However, a second-round loss at the Miami Open following his Indian Wells exit fuelled further criticism of the four-time Grand Slam champion, before he won his sixth Masters title in Monte Carlo.

Becker defended Alcaraz to Eurosport, describing the 21-year-old as a “diamond” and warning that perfection should not be expected.

He added: “They’re [Spain] very lucky to have Carlos Alcaraz. He’s a diamond.

“He’s incredibly important to tennis, a magician on the court, but he’s a human being, and human beings aren’t perfect.”

Alcaraz is set to compete at the Madrid Open this week, where he will look to regain his title after previous triumphs in 2022 and 2023.

