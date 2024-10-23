Boris Becker pays tribute to Dominic Thiem – ‘your legacy will continue to inspire’

Boris Becker paid a touching tribute to Dominic Thiem after the Austrian’s emotional farewell to tennis at the Vienna Open on Tuesday.

Thiem’s career came to an end with a 7-6(6), 6-2 defeat to Italy’s Luciano Darderi, with the 31-year-old deciding to call time on his playing days after repeated injury struggles.

The former world No 3 had not won a title since winning the US Open in 2020 and struggled to stay towards the top of the game after suffering a serious wrist injury in Mallorca the following year.

Before the start of the tournament, the 31-year-old had an official retirement ceremony, where Becker joined past and present players in paying tribute to him.

And, taking to Instagram, six-time major winner Becker shared photos from the event alongside a poignant tribute to the ATP fan favourite.

He wrote: “Dear Dominic, as you close this remarkable chapter of your career, I want to take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey you’ve had in tennis.

“Your talent, determination, and sportsmanship have inspired countless fans and players alike.

It’s been a privilege to witness your growth and achievements on the court. From your stunning victories to the resilience you showed in tough times, you’ve left an undeniable footprint on the sport.

“As you move forward into this new phase of your life, know that your legacy will continue to inspire. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors.

“Enjoy every moment.”

Prior to his US Open victory in 2020, Thiem had reached further Grand Slam finals at the 2018 and 2019 French Open – falling to Rafael Nadal – and the 2020 Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

The Austrian won 17 ATP Tour titles in total and, alongside his triumph at Flushing Meadows, memorably won at Indian Wells in 2019, alongside other notable victories in Barcelona and Beijing.

Speaking after his loss to Darderi, Thiem admitted that retirement “hurt” – but that he had made the “right decision”.

He said: “I’ve had so many nice goodbyes in the last few months, but today I want to say thank you for all the sensational years.

“I am only a part of this career. The whole journey has been an absolute dream and I want this afternoon, this evening to be yours. I couldn’t have imagined it any better. Thank you.

“Those emotions, those feelings. Being in the flow, like I was in the first set. These are the things that will never come back.

“It hurts. But at the same time I was playing some forehands, especially in the second set, and they were not even coming to the net. So it was the right decision.”

