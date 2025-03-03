Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka have both been nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards just days after it was confirmed that Jannik Sinner had been removed from contention.

The Laureus Awards are among the most prestigious accolades within sport, and the ceremony will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a star-studded ceremony in Madrid on April 21st.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz and current WTA world No 1 Sabalenka will be among those contesting the Sportsman of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year prizes, respectively.

Alcaraz has been nominated following a year which has seen the Spaniard win his first French Open title and successfully defend his Wimbledon title, before claiming Olympic silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 21-year-old faces stiff competition from swimmer Leon Marchand, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, cyclist Tadej Pogacar, and Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.

Sabalenka’s nomination comes after winning both the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024 and ending a WTA season as the year-end world No 1 for the first time.

The Belarusian is nominated alongside legendary gymnast Simone Biles, footballer and 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati, and athletics stars Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

There is also recognition for wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda, who has been nominated for the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.

However, one notable absentee is Sinner, who matches Alcaraz by winning two Grand Slam titles in 2024, finishing the year with a dominant lead as the world No 1.

Laureus announced in a statement last week that the 23-year-old, who won a second Australian Open title in January, had been removed from the initial shortlist due to his three-month doping suspension.

“Following discussions by the Laureus Academy it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s nomination for this year’s Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn,” Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

“We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and – whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved – feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed.”

Tennis News

WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka’s healthy lead, Emma Navarro back at career high, Katie Boulter -12

Alternative rankings list reveal Carlos Alcaraz will face new threats at Indian Wells

Tennis success at Laureus

Should Alcaraz, Sabalenka, or Oda triumph, they will join an esteemed list of tennis players to triumph at the Laureus Awards.

Tennis is the most successful sport in the Sportsman of the Year category, with the most wins (12) and most nominations (22) of any sport.

Roger Federer (2005-8, 2018), and Novak Djokovic (2012, 2015-16, 2019, 2024) hold the joint-record for most wins with five triumphs apiece, while Rafael Nadal won in 2011 and 2021.

Serena Williams holds the record for most wins in the Sportswoman of the Year category, triumphing in 2003, 2010, 2016, and 2018.

Jennifer Capriati (2002), Justine Henin (2008), and Naomi Osaka (2021) have also triumphed, with a total of seven wins and 26 nominations overall for tennis players in the category.

Oda would follow in the footsteps of Esther Vergeer (2002, 2008) and Diede de Groot (2024) should he prevail.

Read Next: ATP Rankings: Alexander Zverev misses out, Stefanos Tsitsipas in top 10, Ben Shelton, Tomas Machac milestones