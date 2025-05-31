Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz could rival the records set by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic throughout his career.

World No 2 Alcaraz is looking to defend his French Open title over the next week, with the Spaniard lifting the title for the first time back in 2024.

His 2024 triumph at Roland Garros is one of four Grand Slam victories for Alcaraz, who only turned 22 at the beginning of May.

The Spaniard claimed his first major title at the age of 19 at the 2022 US Open and also won back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2023 and 2024.

Alcaraz’s US Open triumph saw him become the youngest singles world No 1 in ATP Tour history, while he became the youngest man to complete the ‘Channel Slam’ – winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year – in 2024.

The world No 2 already has an array of records to his name, but many have pondered whether he can challenge the greatest milestones set by Nadal and Djokovic, widely considered the two greatest male players of all time.

Djokovic holds a record of 24 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, though he is still eyeing up a record-extending 25th major, while the now-retired Nadal won a staggering 14 French Open singles titles – the most of any player at an individual Slam.

Many have claimed Djokovic and Nadal’s records are unbreakable, though 2013 Wimbledon champion Bartoli has suggested Alcaraz could be the one to rival them.

Speaking on Prime Video in France, the former world No 7 claimed that Alcaraz had proven he could handle pressure, improving his chances.

She said: “He has won so much, so young, that we have to compare him to Nadal, and say that if there is one who is perhaps capable of going after Djokovic’s monumental Grand Slam record, it is Alcaraz.

“I think that humanly, it is so difficult to bear in terms of pressure, that he said to himself: ‘leave me alone, I want to play tennis, the records, we will see later, I want to enjoy my victories, celebrate my titles, enjoy myself with my friends and leave me alone, it’s my life.’

“That did not prevent him from doing the Roland-Garros Wimbledon double in 2024. And he is by far the favourite here.”

Bartoli’s comments came ahead of Alcaraz’s third-round contest against Damir Dzumhur at Roland Garros, with the second seed overcoming a significant test inside Court Philippe Chatrier.

Alcaraz was in cruise control for the opening two sets but was drawn into a dogfight after that, eventually battling past a resilient Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

The Spaniard has now one ten straight matches at the French Open following his triumph in 2024, and is on a nine-match win streak in 2025 following his Italian Open triumph earlier in the month.

Alcaraz will face a seeded player for the first time this tournament in the fourth round in the form of 13th seed Ben Shelton, who saw off qualifier Matteo Gigante in straight sets on Friday.

He has won both his previous contests against the American, beating Shelton at the 2023 Canadian Open and the 2024 Laver Cup.

