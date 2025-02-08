Carlos Alcaraz believes his notable racket change is already making a significant “difference” just two tournaments into his 2025 campaign.

World No 3 Alcaraz, who uses a Babolat Pure Aero 98 tennis racket, has not changed rackets at the start of 2025 – but has instead modified his existing one.

The Spaniard and his entourage decided to add five grams in weight to the neck of his racket, using lead tape to enact this.

A heavier racket usually enables a greater weight of shot, and this goes alongside work on Alcaraz’s service motion as the biggest adaptations he made to his game ahead of the 2025 season.

Former world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is currently in action at the Rotterdam Open, where he has reached the last four.

The Spaniard produced his best performance of the week so far in his quarter-final against Pedro Martinez, defeating his compatriot 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

Speaking after the match, the 21-year-old opened up further about his racket change – and the impact it has already had on his game.

He said: “As you know I changed the weight of the racket a little bit.

“I played in Australia with these five grams more, I felt a little more force, the feeling of hitting at impact is different, I feel like I generate more power.

“Afterwards, it also depends a lot on the player you are facing. I have the impression that I keep the same control while generating more speed. These five grams really make a difference.”

The Spaniard had previously spoken about the change back in January, saying things had felt “pretty good” when practising with a heavier racket.

“I was playing with quite a light weight for the pro tour. We said we’d try those five grams and it felt pretty good,” he commented at the time.

“The most important thing for me was that I could move it just as well as the racquet I was playing with, I didn’t notice anything in my arms.

“Honestly, it was fantastic. It helps me because my shots are heavier, and for certain shots like the serve and the return that’s always useful.”

Alcaraz has dropped just one set in Rotterdam, beating Botic van de Zandschulp in three sets in the opening round before convincing wins over both Andrea Vavassori and Martinez.

The Spaniard faces eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last four and has won all three previous meetings against the Pole, though their last two matches went the distance.

Should Alcaraz go on to win the title at the ATP 500 event, it would be his first-ever title on indoor courts.

The Spaniard has never reached the final of an indoor tournament before, with this semi-final showing in Rotterdam matching his joint-best result at an indoor event.

Alcaraz had previously reached the last four of the 2022 Swiss Indoors and 2023 ATP Finals, though lost both of those semi-finals.

In the absence of defending champion Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz is the top seed in Rotterdam and will look to join an illustrious list of champions – including the likes of Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer.

It is the Spaniard’s second tournament of 2025 following the Australian Open, where he was beaten in the quarter-finals by Novak Djokovic.

