Juan Carlos Ferrero has been forced to defend Carlos Alcaraz’s “high intensity” exhibition matches after his charge faced criticism for playing another such contest ahead of his Indian Wells title defence.

Two-time defending Indian Wells champion Alcaraz looks to complete a desert ‘three-peat’ when the prestigious Masters 1000 event begins next week, with the Spaniard set to be seeded second.

However, before his title defence, the 21-year-old has headed to Puerto Rico, where the four-time Grand Slam champion faces Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match in San Juan this Sunday.

It will be Alcaraz’s first appearance since his Qatar Open quarter-final exit to Jiri Lehecka last week and comes ahead of what will be his fourth official tournament of the year in Indian Wells.

Alcaraz is no stranger to exhibition matches, having appeared at several such events in recent months.

Last October, he was one of six leading ATP stars competing at the ‘Six Kings Slam’ in Saudi Arabia, reaching the final before losing to Jannik Sinner.

The former world No 1 then played events in Charlotte and New York last December during the off-season, choosing not to play an Australian Open warm-up event in January.

Alcaraz’s decision to play exhibition matches has previously raised eyebrows, with Andy Roddick among those claiming he could not use fatigue as an excuse should he fall early at significant ATP events.

However, Ferrero – Alcaraz’s long-time mentor and a former world No 1 himself – has now offered a staunch defence of his player.

Speaking to El Nuevo Dia, the former French Open champion claimed such matches helped Alcaraz “relax” and still offered a “very high” level of intensity.

“Exhibitions help to relax a little; the game is played in a different way,” said Ferrero.

“In the end, it’s played at a very high level of intensity, and playing this kind of match, with a bit more smiling and entertainment for the spectators, always helps to relax a bit.”

Alcaraz himself also revealed he was looking forward to the “unique” challenge of playing in front of a Spanish-speaking crowd in Puerto Rico.

“It’s nice that people speak Spanish,” commented the world No 3.

“It will be nice to hear your support. The times I’ve played in front of a Latino audience have been incredible. Every time I live it, it’s a unique experience!”

As seeded players, both Alcaraz and Tiafoe will have the advantage of first-round byes at the Masters 1000 event, meaning they will play their opening matches on Friday or Saturday.

Indian Wells has proven to be one of the Spaniard’s most successful events, being one of four tournaments the 21-year-old has won multiple titles at.

Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 in the 2023 final and again beat the Russian 7-6(5), 6-1 to lift the title in 2024 following a semi-final victory versus Jannik Sinner.

With world No 1 Sinner not competing due to his three-month suspension, Alcaraz will likely be many people’s favourite to triumph once again in the desert.

Should he triumph, he would join Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in being one of three men to win three straight titles at the tournament.

