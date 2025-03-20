Carlos Alcaraz has a “difficult weight” on his young shoulders and is still trying to develop his identity on the court, according to former world No 2 Alex Corretja.

World No 3 Alcaraz is set to take to court at the Miami Open this week, three years on from winning his first Masters 1000 title at the event as an 18-year-old.

Since then, the Spaniard has achieved huge success, winning four Grand Slam titles and spending 36 weeks as world No. 1.

Alcaraz’s rise towards the top of the sport has been meteoric but there have been notable setbacks aside from his triumphs.

In 2024, the Spaniard missed a large chunk of the clay season due to injury and suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Olympic gold medal match, before a round-two exit at the US Open.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Corretja claimed that the 21-year-old was still figuring out “what life is” on the tennis circuit, and that the Spaniard was still searching for the correct “balance”.

“For me, everything is very abrupt with Alcaraz. Everything happened so quickly,” said Corretja.

“He is still searching and trying to understand who he is, he is still figuring out what the circuit is and what life is on it.

“Alcaraz has become a world star in the media and, therefore, has a very difficult weight on his young shoulders.

“Yes, he wins titles. If he earns money, we all know that he’s privileged. But the toll that comes with that, to become someone so powerful for the brands, for the fans, for everything that comes with it, now he has a series that has been made for him, a documentary, all the exhibitions, all this has a wear and tear.

“It has physical wear and tear, but it has tremendous emotional wear and tear. And that’s what I think he and his team are trying to find a balance, so that when the important tournaments come, he’s at 100%.”

Alcaraz’s shotmaking ability has often been lauded, but at times he has been criticised for a lack of focus or concentration in big matches, and for failing to bring a consistent level to his game.

This was one criticism brought up following his shock Indian Wells semi-final defeat last week, with the second seed’s 16-match winning run at the event ended in a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 loss to Jack Draper.

Alcaraz admitted afterwards that he “didn’t feel myself well” on court during the match, comments that have since attracted a significant amount of attention.

However, Corretja believed that his compatriot need to improve at learning about how to win when not “feeling so brilliant” in an individual match.

He added: “I believe that Alcaraz cannot lose his DNA, he cannot lose his personality, but he will have to understand that life will not always be joy, he will not always be able to have a good time, he will not always be able to enjoy himself, to laugh and say: ‘Well, that is when I am at my best.’

“There are days when he will not be able to do that. And I think there have been moments, especially last year, at Roland Garros, when he accepted it very well.

“But then, during the season, if he plays 70, 80 matches plus the others with commitments, there will be times when he will have to tighten his belt and accept that that day he simply has to win, maybe without feeling so brilliant, without giving so much of a show, but focusing on securing that match.

“And I think that is still the debate he has to have internally, because he is used to everything going very well, to him feeling the perfect ball.

“What happens when that doesn’t happen? I think that generates some anxiety, some nerves. And that’s why I think he will have to find a balance, to say: ‘OK, I have my flashy game, my creativity, but realistically, what do I need to win today?'”

Alcaraz is the second seed in Miami and is the favourite to lift what would be a second title at the tournament.

The 21-year-old has received an opening-round bye and will begin his campaign on Friday against the experienced David Goffin.

