Carlos Alcaraz confirms key 2025 tournament as schedule plans unfold

Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed he will return to the Queen’s Club Championships next summer ahead of his quest to win a third Wimbledon title.

World No 3 Alcaraz has won back-to-back titles at SW19 and will look to emulate the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Bjorn Borg by completing a successful ‘Threepeat’ next summer.

In both years that the Spaniard has won at Wimbledon, he has begun his grass court season at Queen’s – winning the title on his tournament debut in 2023.

Alcaraz claimed the first grass title of his career at the tournament by beating Alex de Minaur in last year’s final, though suffered a surprise second-round defeat to Jack Draper in 2024.

However, though still months away, it has already been confirmed that the 21-year-old will be back in his quest for a second title in 2025.

“I can’t wait to get back on the grass at The Queen’s Club next summer,” he said in a statement.

“Lifting the title two years ago is what gave me the belief to go on and win Wimbledon for the first time, so it always means a lot to compete there.

“I’m ready to come back again in 2025 and give it my all to try and win another trophy. I want to join amazing players like [Andy] Murray, [Feliciano] Lopez, [Andy] Roddick, etc in winning this title multiple times and I’m confident that I can achieve that.

“I love playing in front of the fans in London, the LTA puts on a great event and I hope I can have another successful summer in the UK.”

Alcaraz has been the top seed at Queen’s in both years he has contested the event, and the world No 3 is set to be among the leading contenders again next season.

Action at the Queen’s Club will take place from 16-22 June, just one week after the conclusion of the French Open.

Alcaraz was in Queen’s action just nine days after winning the Roland Garros final earlier this summer, beating Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round before his loss to home favourite Draper.

The ATP 500 event will be the second of two tournaments held at The Queen’s Club in 2025, with women’s tennis returning to the club for the first time since 1973.

The WTA 500 tournament will be held the week before the long-standing men’s event, from 9-15 June 2025.

