Carlos Alcaraz has claimed it will be “practically impossible” for he and his ATP Tour contemporaries to come close to matching the rivalry of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer redefined dominance in the men’s game, combining to win a total of 66 Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic and Nadal’s 60 meetings is an Open Era record for two male players, while Djokovic and Federer met 50 times, and Federer and Nadal 40 times.

With Nadal and Federer both now retired and Djokovic turning 38 later this year, many have looked to Alcaraz as the leading star of the post-‘Big Three’ era.

The Spaniard, who does not celebrate his 22nd birthday until May, has already spent 36 weeks as the world No 1 and has won four Grand Slam singles titles.

Many have looked to Alcaraz’s rivalry with Jannik Sinner as a rivalry that can continue to push the sport to new heights, with the likes of Joao Fonseca also seemingly set to star at the top of the men’s game.

However, speaking to El Nuevo Dia, Alcaraz stressed that this was a different era of tennis – and that no rivalry would come close to matching the intensity of the ‘Big Three’.

“They have set the bar for tennis and what can be done at an astronomical level,” said the Spaniard.

“There are many players capable of winning Grand Slams, of beating the best. Young players, including myself, who can really be fighting for great things.

“But getting to the point of that rivalry between Rafa, Federer and Djokovic, the truth is that it will be practically impossible to repeat that. We will have our battles; I will have my battles with great players, but a rivalry like theirs will be practically impossible.

“The era of [John] McEnroe and all those players has been very different from that of Federer, Rafa and Djokovic. And our stage, our moment is going to be different from that of them.

“Tennis is changing: the tournaments, the speed of the balls, everything changes. And we have to keep changing as tennis evolves.

“I think that Rafa, Federer and Djokovic have accustomed us in a certain way, but tennis will continue to evolve and we will evolve.”

ATP Tour News

Jannik Sinner suffers major setback as training plans during ban are dented

Novak Djokovic set for huge rankings boost opportunity as he returns to action

Alcaraz never played Federer in an official ATP match, though has played Djokovic eight times, and faced compatriot Nadal three times.

The 21-year-old revealed it had been a “source of pride” for him to play Djokovic and Nadal and spend time with all three across his career.

He added: “Well, I’ve played much less with Federer. I’m still fighting with Rafa in his last years and with Djokovic.

“But it’s a source of pride; in the end, they are three of the best in the history of our sport. To have played even briefly with some, and with others more, has been incredible for me. They are role models.

“Rafa has been my idol and the other two, I have great respect for what they have done, and great admiration. So, to have shared time with them, for me, has been incredible.”

Alcaraz was speaking in Puerto Rico, where he will face Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition in San Juan on Sunday.

Following that, the world No 3 will head to California as he looks to win a third straight title in Indian Wells.

Should he triumph once again, he would join Federer and Djokovic in being one of just three men to win three straight titles at the famed Masters 1000 event.

Read Next: Carlos Alcaraz to win Indian Wells again, Novak Djokovic makes his point – 5 big predictions