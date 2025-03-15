Carlos Alcaraz admits he is “excited” about the challenge of facing a fit and in-form Jack Draper ahead of their Indian Wells semi-final clash.

Second seed Alcaraz and 13th seed Draper meet in the second of two men’s singles semi-finals in Tennis Paradise, after 12th seed Holger Rune takes on fifth seed Daniil Medvedev.

It is Draper’s first semi-final at Masters 1000 level, while Alcaraz is the two-time defending Indian Wells champion.

The Spaniard leads the head-to-head between the two 3-1 and is arguably the favourite to prevail, having lost just twice in 22 matches at the tournament.

However, two of his victories over Draper have come via retirement, with the Brit retiring injured in the fourth round of Indian Wells two years ago, and in the fourth round of the Australian Open this January.

Alcaraz defeated Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 when they met at the 2022 Swiss Indoors, while Draper prevailed 7-6(3), 6-3 when they met at the Queen’s Club last summer.

World No 14 Draper has risen up the rankings significantly in recent months, and world No 3 Alcaraz believes the “ambitious” Brit will prove a dangerous opponent.

“Well, I think he has a lot of rhythm, a lot of pace, great shots,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“I think his style of play suits pretty well to these conditions. I think his forehand with topspin bounces a lot, and [he has a] big serve.

“I mean, the times that I have played against him, I think two of them he got injured, and the last one recently in Australia, so I’m just excited about playing him again.

“It seems he’s in really good shape right now. I think he’s ambitious, and he always go for it – so that’s makes him a really tough opponent.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going be one of the toughest on the tour in the future or in the next year.

“I’m just really happy to share these kind of moments with him. I also think it’s going to be a really good match to watch and to play.”

Alcaraz is on a 16-match winning streak in Tennis Paradise, just three short of Novak Djokovic’s record of 19 consecutive wins at the tournament.

And, he will need to win his semi-final against Draper to keep his hopes alive of emulating a special Djokovic and Roger Federer feat.

The Serbian and the Swiss are the only players in Indian Wells history to win three straight titles at the event, doing so from 2014-16 and 2004-06, respectively.

Having triumphed in both 2023 and 2024, Alcaraz is potentially just two wins away from matching that accomplishment.

The 21-year-old beat Medvedev in both those finals, and a third straight championship match between the two is a distinct possibility.

There is also plenty on the line for Draper in this semi-final clash.

Should he triumph, he would be projected to break into the top-10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time, moving up to world No 8 in the live rankings.

He would also be the fifth Brit to reach the Indian Wells final, following in the footsteps of Greg Rusedski, Tim Henman, Andy Murray, and 2021 champion Cameron Norrie.

