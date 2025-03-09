Carlos Alcaraz has claimed that he is “not really focusing” on usurping Jannik Sinner and challenging for the world No 1 ranking.

Reigning world No 1 Sinner is currently serving a three-month suspension and is not competing in Indian Wells this year, with the 23-year-old not set to return at the Italian Open in May.

That opens the door for world No 2 Alexander Zverev and world No 3 Alcaraz to potentially challenge for the world No 1 ranking, though Sinner holds a commanding lead.

The Italian is 3,195 points ahead of Zverev in the rankings, a lead that will only increase following the German’s exit to Tallon Griekspoor in his opening Indian Wells match.

He holds a significant 3,820-point lead over Alcaraz, who is defending 1,000 ranking points as the defending Indian Wells champion; Sinner has no points to defend, having been stripped of last year’s points as part of his doping sanction.

Alcaraz will almost certainly need to defend his Indian Wells title to have any chance of returning to world No 1 amid Sinner’s absence, and he started his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Quentin Halys.

A return to No 1 is in “the mind” of Alcaraz, but the 21-year-old admits that he is not allowing it to be his main focus.

“Well, it’s something that it is in the mind, but I’m not really focusing on it,” said Alcaraz.

“Because in every tournament I just focus on myself, I focus on, okay, I really want to play good tennis, I am focused on how I can be better, [be a] better player.

“You know, if I’m doing the right things in every tournament, the No 1 is going to come after. So if I’m thinking about the No 1, I have to do good results, I have to win tournaments.

“If I’m focusing on it just to recover the No 1, I’m putting extra pressure on myself, which I don’t want. So I just keep going, focus on the things that I have to improve on myself, and we will see.

“But right now, even though Jannik is not here, it’s really difficult to recover the No 1. So let’s see in a couple of weeks.”

Alcaraz’s potential path to No 1 return

Alcaraz has already held the world No 1 ranking for 36 weeks, and his Indian Wells title defence is crucial for his chances of usurping Sinner during the latter’s suspension.

The Spaniard will still be 3,820 points behind Sinner should he retain his crown, and allowing that gap to increase with a potential defeat will surely end his hopes of a quick return.

However, victory in the desert could open the door further.

World No 1 Sinner will lose 1,000 points due to his inability to defend his Miami Open title, while Alcaraz only has 200 quarter-final points to defend in Florida.

Alcaraz won the Miami Open in 2022, and the ranking points deficit will work to his advantage – with a 1,800-point swing between the two men possible.

After that, the Spaniard will head to the European clay courts – and has few points to defend before Sinner’s return in Rome.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo and the ATP 500 event in Barcelona last season before a quarter-final showing in Madrid.

The world No 3 has rarely played in Monte Carlo but is a two-time champion in both Madrid and Barcelona, and has just 200 points to defend across the three points.

In contrast, Sinner has 400 points in Monte Carlo and 200 points in Madrid, which he will be unable to defend – meaning this part of the season will prove crucial for Alcaraz’s hopes.

Zverev will also have an opportunity, though he will need to turn around a recent slump in form.

